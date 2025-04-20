Stankoven strikes twice in playoff debut with Carolina as Hurricanes beat Devils

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Logan Stankoven provided an immediate jolt in his first playoff game with the Carolina Hurricanes. The…

The 22-year-old forward scored twice in the second period Sunday to help the Hurricanes beat the New Jersey Devils 4-1 in the opener of their first-round playoff series. It was part of a strong debut that included his work on the Hurricanes’ top defensive forward line with captain Jordan Staal and Jordan Martinook.

“I love playing in the big games and meaningful hockey. I’m motivated to try to contribute in any way possible,” Stankoven said. “Yeah, it’s always a nice feeling to get on the scoresheet.”

Stankoven’s play was part of a strong top-to-bottom start for the Hurricanes in their seventh straight trip to the playoffs. And it offered an example of why he was the primary return in a trade-deadline deal that allowed Carolina to pivot out of its big-swing January addition of scoring winger Mikko Rantanen.

“He’s got a little more skill than me and Marty, and obviously he can put the puck in the net,” Staal said. “He’s a good little player obviously: finds holes, he’s got good speed, and he can shoot the puck. So he’s just getting warmed up.”

The 5-foot-8, 165-pound Stankoven had five goals and four assists in 19 regular-season games with Carolina, with coach Rod Brind’Amour tinkering with the line groupings to find Stankoven’s best fit. That eventually led to Stankoven playing alongside the 6-4, 220-pound Staal and the 6-1, 208-pound Martinook more as the Hurricanes closed the regular season, even as they lost seven of eight after clinching their playoff spot on April 3 while resting key guys with the goal of being healthy for the postseason.

“It worked tonight,” Brind’Amour said. “But you’re right, it’s a safety net for players to play with two guys that do it the right way every shift — or at least certainly try to. there’s a lot of comfort there I think for any player that gets to play with guys like that.”

Stankoven’s first goal offered an example of the fit, coming when Martinook pushed up ice on the right side and tried to send a backhand feed across the ice back toward the crease. Devils center Nico Hischier knocked it down, but Martinook stayed on the forecheck and forced Hischier into a turnover behind the goal.

Martinook then slipped the puck to a trailing Stankoven, who sent the puck past Jacob Markstrom for a 2-0 lead. Stankoven slid to a stop as he bumped into Staal, the linemates facing each other as they raised both arms in victory before embracing with Martinook skating over to join them.

“I mean, I think they’ve got skill, too,” Stankoven said with a smile of his linemates. “It’s nice having a couple of big bodies on my line. They do such a good job of creating space for me, and I think we can thrive down low.”

Minutes later, Stankoven provided a needed punch to a power play. Fellow new addition Taylor Hall whipped a cross-ice pass to the right side to Stankoven, who had a clean lane from the faceoff dot with Markstrom. Stankoven whipped a rising shot past Markstrom’s right shoulder, the puck pinging off the inside of the left post and into the net for a 3-0 lead.

“I’m just trying to adapt to those players and be in the right spots to get pucks off,” Stankoven said. “Like you said, it takes a bit of time at first, but I think I’ve been adjusting pretty well. The guys have done a good job of communicating with me and helping me out.”

The feeling is mutual, apparently.

