Standard Liege fans find a dangerous surprise under their seats

CHARLEROI, Belgium (AP) — Standard Liege’s travelling supporters found remote-controlled flares and smoke bombs hidden under their seats at the…

CHARLEROI, Belgium (AP) — Standard Liege’s travelling supporters found remote-controlled flares and smoke bombs hidden under their seats at the stadium of Belgian league rival Sporting Charleroi at the weekend.

The pyrotechnics were discovered when one of the Standard supporters was surprised his seat was not properly fixed, the Charleroi prosecutor’s office said on Monday.

Police were called and the stand was partially evacuated while a unit specialized in defusing explosives and a bomb detection dog were also called in.

“A total of 14 home-made devices were found and neutralized. The devices consisted of smoke bombs and bengal fires connected to a remote ignition system,” the prosecutor’s office said.

If the devices had detonated they could have caused serious burns, the office added.

The prosecutor’s office said it has referred the case of “attempted arson of a building in which people were present” to an investigating magistrate, and there has been no arrests.

Charleroi won the game 1-0. Matches between bitter rivals Charleroi and Standard, known as the Walloon derbies, are regularly marred by incidents and hooliganism.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.