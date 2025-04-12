St. Louis Cardinals and Philadelphia Phillies meet in game 2 of series

Philadelphia Phillies (8-5, second in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (6-7, third in the NL Central) St. Louis;…

Philadelphia Phillies (8-5, second in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (6-7, third in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Saturday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Cristopher Sanchez (0-0, 4.09 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (0-1, 11.25 ERA, 2.00 WHIP, four strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -116, Cardinals -103; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

St. Louis has a 5-2 record at home and a 6-7 record overall. The Cardinals have the second-ranked team batting average in the NL at .278.

Philadelphia has an 8-5 record overall and a 3-4 record on the road. Phillies hitters are batting a collective .247, the ninth-best team batting average in MLB play.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Nick Castellanos has three doubles, two home runs and seven RBI for the Phillies. Kyle Schwarber is 9-for-37 with a double, a triple and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 3-7, .271 batting average, 5.70 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Phillies: 6-4, .237 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Masyn Winn: day-to-day (back), Ivan Herrera: 10-Day IL (foot), Zack Thompson: 60-Day IL (lat), Nolan Gorman: 10-Day IL (hamstring)

Phillies: Weston Wilson: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ranger Suarez: 15-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.