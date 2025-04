Sports on TV for Wednesday, April 9

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Wednesday, April 9 AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE 7 p.m. NHLN — Grand…

(All times Eastern)

Wednesday, April 9

AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE

7 p.m.

NHLN — Grand Rapids at Cleveland

10 p.m.

NHLN — Bakersfield at Henderson

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:35 a.m. (Thursday)

FS2 — AFL: Geelong at Adelaide

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

6 p.m.

ACCN — Winthrop at Clemson

7 p.m.

SECN — Texas St. at Texas

8 p.m.

ACCN — Bowling Green at Notre Dame

ESPN2 — Oklahoma at Oklahoma St.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

BTN — Pittsburgh at Penn St.

GOLF

2 p.m.

ESPN — PGA Tour: The Masters Par 3 Contest, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Ga.

IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)

5 a.m.

NHLN — IIHF World Championship Group Stage: Sweden vs. Germany, Group B, Ceske Budejovice, Czechia

9 a.m.

NHLN — IIHF World Championship Group Stage: Finland vs. U.S., Group A, Ceske Budejovice, Czechia

1 p.m.

NHLN — IIHF World Championship Group Stage: Czechia vs. Switzerland, Group A, Ceske Budejovice, Czechia

5 a.m. (Thursday)

NHLN — IIHF World Championship Group Stage: Japan vs. Norway, Group B, Ceske Budejovice, Czechia

MLB BASEBALL

1:10 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — N.Y. Yankees at Detroit

2 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Texas at Chicago Cubs (2:20 p.m.) OR Cincinnati at San Francisco (3:45 p.m.)

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Atlanta (7:15 p.m.) OR L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay (7:05 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

7:40 p.m.

ESPN — L.A. Lakers at Dallas

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Denver at Sacramento

NHL HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers

TRUTV — Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers (DataCast)

10 p.m.

TNT — St. Louis at Edmonton

TRUTV — St. Louis at Edmonton (DataCast)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

8 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: LAFC at Inter Miami CF, Quarterfinal – Leg 2

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: Vancouver at Pumas UNAM, Quarterfinal – Leg 2

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds

10 p.m.

TENNIS — BJK Cup Qualifier: Australia vs. Kazakhstan

5 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds

