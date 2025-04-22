Sports on TV for Wednesday, April 23

(All times Eastern)
Wednesday, April 23
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
11 a.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina, Quarterfinal, Charlotte, N.C.
2 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Clemson vs. Duke, Quarterfinal, Charlotte, N.C.
5 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Virginia vs. Boston College, Quarterfinal, Charlotte, N.C.
8 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Syracuse vs. Stanford, Quarterfinal, Charlotte, N.C.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
8 p.m.
ESPNU — Texas at Oklahoma St.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets (1:10 p.m.) OR San Diego at Detroit (1:10 p.m.)
7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs OR Toronto at Houston (7:40 p.m.)
11 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at Arizona (9:40 p.m.) OR Milwaukee at San Francisco (9:45 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Orlando at Boston, Game 2
TRUTV — Eastern Conference First Round: Orlando at Boston, Game 2 (DataCast)
7:30 p.m.
NBATV — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Miami at Cleveland, Game 2
9:30 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Golden State at Houston, Game 2
TRUTV — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Golden State at Houston, Game 2 (DataCast)
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Montreal at Washington, Game 2
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Dallas at Colorado, Game 3
10 p.m.
TBS — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Edmonton at Los Angeles, Game 2
RUGBY (MEN’S)
5:45 a.m. (Thursday)
FS2 — NRL: Canterbury-Bankstown at Brisbane
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — La Liga: Real Madrid at Getafe
USA — English Premier League: Crystal Palace at Arsenal
8:30 p.m.
CBSSN — USL Championship: Colorado Springs at San Antonio FC
10 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: Cruz Azul at Tigres UANL, Semifinal – Leg 1
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Madrid-WTA/ATP Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — Madrid-WTA/ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Early Rounds
