Sports on TV for Wednesday, April 23

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, April 23

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

11 a.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina, Quarterfinal, Charlotte, N.C.

2 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Clemson vs. Duke, Quarterfinal, Charlotte, N.C.

5 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Virginia vs. Boston College, Quarterfinal, Charlotte, N.C.

8 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Syracuse vs. Stanford, Quarterfinal, Charlotte, N.C.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Texas at Oklahoma St.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets (1:10 p.m.) OR San Diego at Detroit (1:10 p.m.)

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs OR Toronto at Houston (7:40 p.m.)

11 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at Arizona (9:40 p.m.) OR Milwaukee at San Francisco (9:45 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Orlando at Boston, Game 2

TRUTV — Eastern Conference First Round: Orlando at Boston, Game 2 (DataCast)

7:30 p.m.

NBATV — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Miami at Cleveland, Game 2

9:30 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Golden State at Houston, Game 2

TRUTV — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Golden State at Houston, Game 2 (DataCast)

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Montreal at Washington, Game 2

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Dallas at Colorado, Game 3

10 p.m.

TBS — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Edmonton at Los Angeles, Game 2

RUGBY (MEN’S)

5:45 a.m. (Thursday)

FS2 — NRL: Canterbury-Bankstown at Brisbane

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — La Liga: Real Madrid at Getafe

USA — English Premier League: Crystal Palace at Arsenal

8:30 p.m.

CBSSN — USL Championship: Colorado Springs at San Antonio FC

10 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: Cruz Azul at Tigres UANL, Semifinal – Leg 1

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Madrid-WTA/ATP Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Madrid-WTA/ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Early Rounds

