Sports on TV for Wednesday, April 2

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, April 2

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

4:30 a.m. (Thursday)

FS2 — AFL: Carlton at Collingwood

COLLEGE BASEBALL

8 p.m.

SECN — Ark.-Pine Bluff at Missouri

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

FS1 — College Basketball Crown Tournament: Butler vs. Boise St., Quarterfinal, Las Vegas

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — College Basketball Crown Tournament: Nebraska vs. Georgetown, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — WBI Tournament: Belmont vs. Minnesota, Championship, Indianapolis

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

6 p.m.

ACCN — Charlotte at North Carolina

SECN — Mercer at Georgia

8 p.m.

ACCN — UMass at Boston College

ESPN2 — Kentucky at Louisville

GOLF

1:30 p.m.

GOLF — 2025 Augusta National Women’s Amateur: First Round, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Ga.

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: T-Mobile Match-Play, First Round, Shadow Creek Golf Course, Las Vegas

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay OR Kansas City at Milwaukee

4 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at Houston OR Cleveland at San Diego

7:05 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Arizona at N.Y. Yankees

8:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers OR Arizona at N.Y. Yankees (7:05 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

7:10 p.m.

ESPN — New York at Cleveland

9:35 p.m.

ESPN — Detroit at Oklahoma City

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

TNT — Washington at Carolina

TRUTV — Washington at Carolina (DataCast)

9:30 p.m.

TNT — Colorado at Chicago

TRUTV — Colorado at Chicago (DataCast)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

1:45 p.m.

FS2 — King’s Cup: Al Qadsiah vs. Al-Raed, Semifinal, Dammam, Saudi Arabia

2:30 p.m.

ESPNU — The German Cup: RB Leipzig at VfB Stuttgart, Semifinal

2:45 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Leicester City at Manchester City

9:25 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: Pumas UNAM at Vancouver, Quarterfinal – Leg 1

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

3:50 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF U-17 Championship Qualifying Group Stage Final Round: Honduras vs. U.S., Group C, Couva, Trinidad and Tobago

TENNIS

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Charleston-WTA Early Rounds

