Sports on TV for Tuesday, April 22

Tuesday, April 22
COLLEGE BASEBALL
6 p.m.
BTN — West Virginia at Penn St.
8 p.m.
ESPNU — Georgia at Clemson
SECN — Georgia Tech at Auburn
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
6 p.m.
ACCN — W. Kentucky at Louisville
ESPNU — Clemson at Tennessee
SECN — Louisiana-Lafayette at Texas A&M
8 p.m.
ACCN — Georgia at Georgia Tech
MLB BASEBALL
7:10 p.m.
TBS — Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Texas at Athletics (10:05 p.m.) OR Tampa Bay at Arizona (9:40 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
NBATV — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Milwaukee at Indiana, Game 2
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Memphis at Oklahoma City, Game 2
TRUTV — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Memphis at Oklahoma City, Game 2 (DataCast)
10 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, Game 2
TRUTV — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, Game 2 (DataCast)
NHL HOCKEY
6 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: New Jersey at Carolina, Game 2
7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Ottawa at Toronto, Game 2
8:30 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Florida at Tampa Bay, Game 1
11 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Minnesota at Vegas, Game 2
SOCCER (MEN’S)
11:50 a.m.
FS2 — Saudi Pro League: Al Nassr at Damac FC
3 p.m.
USA — English Premier League: Aston Villa at Manchester City
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
10:30 p.m.
CBSSN — NWSL: NJ/NY at Portland
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — Madrid-WTA/ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Early Rounds
