Sports on TV for Tuesday, April 22

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Tuesday, April 22

COLLEGE BASEBALL

6 p.m.

BTN — West Virginia at Penn St.

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Georgia at Clemson

SECN — Georgia Tech at Auburn

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

6 p.m.

ACCN — W. Kentucky at Louisville

ESPNU — Clemson at Tennessee

SECN — Louisiana-Lafayette at Texas A&M

8 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia at Georgia Tech

MLB BASEBALL

7:10 p.m.

TBS — Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Texas at Athletics (10:05 p.m.) OR Tampa Bay at Arizona (9:40 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

NBATV — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Milwaukee at Indiana, Game 2

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Memphis at Oklahoma City, Game 2

TRUTV — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Memphis at Oklahoma City, Game 2 (DataCast)

10 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, Game 2

TRUTV — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, Game 2 (DataCast)

NHL HOCKEY

6 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: New Jersey at Carolina, Game 2

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Ottawa at Toronto, Game 2

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Florida at Tampa Bay, Game 1

11 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Minnesota at Vegas, Game 2

SOCCER (MEN’S)

11:50 a.m.

FS2 — Saudi Pro League: Al Nassr at Damac FC

3 p.m.

USA — English Premier League: Aston Villa at Manchester City

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

10:30 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL: NJ/NY at Portland

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Madrid-WTA/ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Early Rounds

