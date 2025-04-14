Sports on TV for Tuesday, April 15

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Tuesday, April 15 COLLEGE BASEBALL 7 p.m. ESPN2 — Oklahoma at…

(All times Eastern)

Tuesday, April 15

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Oklahoma at Oklahoma St.

FS1 — Nebraska at Creighton

SECN — Miami (Ohio) at Kentucky

9 p.m.

BTN — Oregon St. at UCLA

COLLEGE GOLF

7 p.m.

GOLF — The Western Intercollegiate: Second Round, Pasatiempo Golf Club, Santa Cruz, Calif.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

7 p.m.

ACCN — South Carolina at Clemson

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Oklahoma at Alabama

IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)

5 a.m.

NHLN — IIHF World Championship Group Stage: Norway vs. Sweden, Group B, Ceske Budejovice, Czechia

9 a.m.

NHLN — IIHF World Championship Group Stage: Germany vs. Japan, Group B, Ceske Budejovice, Czechia

1 p.m.

NHLN — IIHF World Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Switzerland, Group A, Ceske Budejovice, Czechia

MLB BASEBALL

7:05 p.m.

TBS — Cleveland at Baltimore

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Colorado at L.A. Dodgers (10:10 p.m.) OR Chicago Cubs at San Diego (9:40 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament: Atlanta at Orlando

TRUTV — Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament: Atlanta at Orlando (DataCast)

10 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference Play-In Tournament: Memphis at Golden State

TRUTV — Western Conference Play-In Tournament: Memphis at Golden State (DataCast)

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

ESPN — Washington at N.Y. Islanders

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — Los Angeles at Seattle

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

CBSSN — U.S. Open: Loudoun United at Louisville City, Third Round

10:55 p.m.

FS1 — Liga MX: Necaxa at FC Juarez

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Rouen-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Rouen-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Rouen-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Rouen-WTA Early Rounds

