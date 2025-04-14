Sports on TV for Tuesday, April 15

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Tuesday, April 15
COLLEGE BASEBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Oklahoma at Oklahoma St.
FS1 — Nebraska at Creighton
SECN — Miami (Ohio) at Kentucky
9 p.m.
BTN — Oregon St. at UCLA
COLLEGE GOLF
7 p.m.
GOLF — The Western Intercollegiate: Second Round, Pasatiempo Golf Club, Santa Cruz, Calif.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
7 p.m.
ACCN — South Carolina at Clemson
7:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Oklahoma at Alabama
IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)
5 a.m.
NHLN — IIHF World Championship Group Stage: Norway vs. Sweden, Group B, Ceske Budejovice, Czechia
9 a.m.
NHLN — IIHF World Championship Group Stage: Germany vs. Japan, Group B, Ceske Budejovice, Czechia
1 p.m.
NHLN — IIHF World Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Switzerland, Group A, Ceske Budejovice, Czechia
MLB BASEBALL
7:05 p.m.
TBS — Cleveland at Baltimore
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Colorado at L.A. Dodgers (10:10 p.m.) OR Chicago Cubs at San Diego (9:40 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament: Atlanta at Orlando
TRUTV — Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament: Atlanta at Orlando (DataCast)
10 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference Play-In Tournament: Memphis at Golden State
TRUTV — Western Conference Play-In Tournament: Memphis at Golden State (DataCast)
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
ESPN — Washington at N.Y. Islanders
10:30 p.m.
ESPN — Los Angeles at Seattle
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
CBSSN — U.S. Open: Loudoun United at Louisville City, Third Round
10:55 p.m.
FS1 — Liga MX: Necaxa at FC Juarez
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Rouen-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Rouen-WTA Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Rouen-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Rouen-WTA Early Rounds
_____
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.