Sports on TV for Thursday, April 3

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, April 3
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
4:30 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Carlton at Collingwood
4:35 a.m. (Friday)
FS2 — AFL: Melbourne at Geelong
AUTO RACING
10:25 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Practice, Suzuka Circuit, Suzuka, Japan
1:55 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Suzuka Circuit, Suzuka, Japan
COLLEGE BASEBALL
7 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at North Carolina
ESPN2 — LSU at Oklahoma
SECN — Mississippi at Kentucky
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — State Farm College Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships: From San Antonio
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
FS1 — College Basketball Crown Tournament: UCF vs. Cincinnati, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas
9 p.m.
ESPN — NIT Tournament: Chattanooga vs. UC Irvine, Championship, New York
9:30 p.m.
FS1 — College Basketball Crown Tournament: Villanova vs. Southern Cal, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
BTN — Rutgers at Penn St.
GOLF
10:30 a.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Savannah Golf Championship, First Round, Landings Club – Deer Creek Golf Club, Savannah, Ga.
1:30 p.m.
GOLF — 2025 Augusta National Women’s Amateur: Second Round, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Ga.
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Valero Texas Open, First Round, TPC San Antonio, San Antonio
7 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: T-Mobile Match-Play, Second Round, Shadow Creek Golf Course, Las Vegas
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — Chipotle Nationals: Prolific Prep (Calif.) vs. Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.), Quarterfinal, Fishers, Ind.
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Chipotle Nationals: TBD vs. Link Academy (Mo.), Quarterfinal, Fishers, Ind.
6 p.m.
ESPNU — Chipotle Nationals: Bella Vista (Ariz.) vs. Brewster Academy (N.H.), Quarterfinal, Fishers, Ind.
8 p.m.
ESPNU — Chipotle Nationals: TBD vs. Columbus (Fla.), Quarterfinal, Fishers, Ind.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
10 p.m.
ESPN — PFL World Tournament: Welterweights and Featherweights, First Round, Orlando, Fla.
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Colorado at Philadelphia OR Boston at Baltimore
4 p.m.
MLBN — Houston at Minnesota
7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Arizona at N.Y. Yankees OR Cincinnati at Milwaukee (7:40 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Memphis at Miami
TRUTV — Memphis at Miami (DataCast)
10 p.m.
TNT — Golden State at L.A. Lakers
TRUTV — Golden State at L.A. Lakers (DataCast)
NBA G LEAGUE BASKEBALL
8 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Indiana at Osceola
10 p.m.
ESPNU — Western Conference Semifinal: Valley at Stockton
TENNIS
11 a.m.
TENNIS — Charleston-WTA Early Rounds; Doubles Quarterfinals
4 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — Bucharest-ATP, Marrakech-ATP Quarterfinals
6 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — Bucharest-ATP, Marrakech-ATP Quarterfinals
_____
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.