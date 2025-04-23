Sports on TV for Thursday, April 24

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Thursday, April 24 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 12:50 a.m. (Friday) FS2…

Thursday, April 24

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

12:50 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — AFL: Essendon at Collingwood

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ACCN — Clemson at NC State

ESPNU — Oklahoma at Georgia

8 p.m.

SECN — Missouri at Alabama

GOLF

11 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The 2025 Chevron Championship, First Round, The Club at Carlton Woods, The Woodlands, Texas

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic, First Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)

8 p.m.

NHLN — 2025 IIHF Under-18 World Championship Group Stage: Switzerland vs. U.S., Group B, Frisco, Texas

MLB BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at Boston (1:35 p.m.) OR Chicago White Sox at Minnesota (1:10 p.m.)

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Milwaukee at San Francisco (3:45 p.m.) OR Colorado at Kansas City (2:10 p.m.)

6:30 p.m.

MLBN — Baltimore at Washington (6:45 p.m.)

11 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at Arizona (9:40 p.m.) OR Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels (9:30 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: New York at Detroit, Game 3

9:30 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Oklahoma City at Memphis, Game 3

10 p.m.

NBATV — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Denver at L.A. Clippers, Game 3

NFL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

ABC — 2025 NFL Draft: Round 1, Green Bay, Wis.

ESPN — 2025 NFL Draft: Round 1, Green Bay, Wis.

NFLN — 2025 NFL Draft: Round 1, Green Bay, Wis.

NHL HOCKEY

6:30 p.m.

TBS — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Florida at Tampa Bay, Game 2

TRUTV — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Florida at Tampa Bay, Game 2 (DataCast)

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Toronto at Ottawa, Game 3

9 p.m.

TBS — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Vegas at Minnesota, Game 3

TRUTV — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Vegas at Minnesota, Game 3 (DataCast)

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Winnipeg at St. Louis, Game 3

RUGBY (MEN’S)

5:45 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Canterbury-Bankstown at Brisbane

SOCCER (MEN’S)

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: Inter Miami CF at Vancouver

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Madrid-WTA/ATP Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Madrid-WTA/ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Early Rounds

