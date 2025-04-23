Sports on TV for Thursday, April 24

(All times Eastern)
Thursday, April 24
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
12:50 a.m. (Friday)
FS2 — AFL: Essendon at Collingwood
COLLEGE BASEBALL
7 p.m.
ACCN — Clemson at NC State
ESPNU — Oklahoma at Georgia
8 p.m.
SECN — Missouri at Alabama
GOLF
11 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The 2025 Chevron Championship, First Round, The Club at Carlton Woods, The Woodlands, Texas
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic, First Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)
8 p.m.
NHLN — 2025 IIHF Under-18 World Championship Group Stage: Switzerland vs. U.S., Group B, Frisco, Texas
MLB BASEBALL
1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at Boston (1:35 p.m.) OR Chicago White Sox at Minnesota (1:10 p.m.)
4:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Milwaukee at San Francisco (3:45 p.m.) OR Colorado at Kansas City (2:10 p.m.)
6:30 p.m.
MLBN — Baltimore at Washington (6:45 p.m.)
11 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at Arizona (9:40 p.m.) OR Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels (9:30 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: New York at Detroit, Game 3
9:30 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Oklahoma City at Memphis, Game 3
10 p.m.
NBATV — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Denver at L.A. Clippers, Game 3
NFL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.
ABC — 2025 NFL Draft: Round 1, Green Bay, Wis.
ESPN — 2025 NFL Draft: Round 1, Green Bay, Wis.
NFLN — 2025 NFL Draft: Round 1, Green Bay, Wis.
NHL HOCKEY
6:30 p.m.
TBS — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Florida at Tampa Bay, Game 2
TRUTV — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Florida at Tampa Bay, Game 2 (DataCast)
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Toronto at Ottawa, Game 3
9 p.m.
TBS — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Vegas at Minnesota, Game 3
TRUTV — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Vegas at Minnesota, Game 3 (DataCast)
9:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Winnipeg at St. Louis, Game 3
RUGBY (MEN’S)
5:45 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: Canterbury-Bankstown at Brisbane
SOCCER (MEN’S)
10:30 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: Inter Miami CF at Vancouver
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Madrid-WTA/ATP Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — Madrid-WTA/ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Early Rounds
