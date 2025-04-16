Sports on TV for Thursday, April 17

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Thursday, April 17 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 5:30 a.m. FS2 —…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, April 17

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:30 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Collingwood at Brisbane

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at Florida St.

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Alabama at LSU

SECN — Texas A&M at Arkansas

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)

4:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Semifinals, Fort Worth, Texas

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Semifinals, Fort Worth, Texas

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

ESPNU — North Carolina at Duke

8 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Northwestern

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

6 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi at Georgia

GOLF

10 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Corales Puntacana Championship, First Round, Corales Golf Club, Punta Cana, San Juan, Dominican Republic

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, First Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, S.C.

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro, First Round, El Caballero Country Club, Tarzana, Calif.

12:30 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Volvo China Open, Second Round, Shanghai Enhance Anting GC in Shanghai

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)

4 a.m.

NHLN — IIHF World Championship: Finland vs. Sweden, Quarterfinal, Ceske Budejovice, Czechia

7:30 a.m.

NHLN — IIHF World Championship: U.S. vs. Germany, Quarterfinal, Ceske Budejovice, Czechia

11 a.m.

NHLN — IIHF World Championship: Czechia vs. Switzerland, Quarterfinal, Ceske Budejovice, Czechia

2:30 p.m.

NHLN — IIHF World Championship: Canada vs, Japan, Quarterfinal, Ceske Budejovice, Czechia

MLB BASEBALL

12:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Washington at Pittsburgh (12:35 p.m.) OR Seattle at Cincinnati (12:40 p.m.)

6:40 p.m.

FS1 — Kansas City at Detroit

7:05 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — L.A. Angels at Texas (8:05 p.m.)

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

ESPN — Washington at Pittsburgh

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Calgary at Los Angeles

RUGBY (MEN’S)

5:55 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — NRL: Melbourne at Dolphins

SOCCER (MEN’S)

12:40 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Conference League: Real Betis at Jagiellonia Bialystok, Quarterfinal – Leg 2

3 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: Rangers at Athletic Bilbao, Quarterfinal – Leg 2

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Rouen-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Rouen-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Rouen-WTA Quarterfinals

6 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Rouen-WTA Quarterfinals

