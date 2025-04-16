Sports on TV for Thursday, April 17

(All times Eastern)
Thursday, April 17
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
5:30 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Collingwood at Brisbane
COLLEGE BASEBALL
7 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia at Florida St.
8 p.m.
ESPNU — Alabama at LSU
SECN — Texas A&M at Arkansas
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)
4:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Semifinals, Fort Worth, Texas
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Semifinals, Fort Worth, Texas
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
ESPNU — North Carolina at Duke
8 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Northwestern
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
6 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi at Georgia
GOLF
10 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Corales Puntacana Championship, First Round, Corales Golf Club, Punta Cana, San Juan, Dominican Republic
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, First Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, S.C.
6 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro, First Round, El Caballero Country Club, Tarzana, Calif.
12:30 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Volvo China Open, Second Round, Shanghai Enhance Anting GC in Shanghai
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)
4 a.m.
NHLN — IIHF World Championship: Finland vs. Sweden, Quarterfinal, Ceske Budejovice, Czechia
7:30 a.m.
NHLN — IIHF World Championship: U.S. vs. Germany, Quarterfinal, Ceske Budejovice, Czechia
11 a.m.
NHLN — IIHF World Championship: Czechia vs. Switzerland, Quarterfinal, Ceske Budejovice, Czechia
2:30 p.m.
NHLN — IIHF World Championship: Canada vs, Japan, Quarterfinal, Ceske Budejovice, Czechia
MLB BASEBALL
12:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Washington at Pittsburgh (12:35 p.m.) OR Seattle at Cincinnati (12:40 p.m.)
6:40 p.m.
FS1 — Kansas City at Detroit
7:05 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay
9:30 p.m.
MLBN — L.A. Angels at Texas (8:05 p.m.)
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
ESPN — Washington at Pittsburgh
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Calgary at Los Angeles
RUGBY (MEN’S)
5:55 a.m. (Friday)
FS2 — NRL: Melbourne at Dolphins
SOCCER (MEN’S)
12:40 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Conference League: Real Betis at Jagiellonia Bialystok, Quarterfinal – Leg 2
3 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: Rangers at Athletic Bilbao, Quarterfinal – Leg 2
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Rouen-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Rouen-WTA Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Rouen-WTA Quarterfinals
6 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Rouen-WTA Quarterfinals
