Sports on TV for Thursday, April 10

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, April 10

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:35 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Geelong at Adelaide

5:35 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — AFL: Sydney at Collingwood

BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE

Noon

NBATV — Al Ittihad vs. Stade Malien, Rabat, Morocco

3 p.m.

NBATV — FUS de Rabat vs. Rivers Hoopers BC, Rabat, Morocco

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ACCN — Wake Forest at North Carolina

SECN — Missouri at Florida

8 p.m.

ESPNU — South Carolina at Texas A&M

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Denver vs. W. Michigan, Semifinal, St. Louis

8:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Penn St. vs. Boston U., Semifinal, St. Louis

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

BTN — Johns Hopkins at Ohio St.

8 p.m.

BTN — Southern Cal at Rutgers

GOLF

3 p.m.

ESPN — PGA Tour: The Masters, First Round, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Ga.

8 p.m.

ESPN — PGA Tour: The Masters, First Round, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Ga. (Taped)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)

5 a.m.

NHLN — IIHF World Championship Group Stage: Japan vs. Norway, Group B, Ceske Budejovice, Czechia

9 a.m.

NHLN — IIHF World Championship Group Stage: Sweden vs. Hungary, Group B, Ceske Budejovice, Czechia

1 p.m.

NHLN — IIHF World Championship Group Stage: Canada vs. Finland, Group A, Ceske Budejovice, Czechia

5 a.m. (Friday)

NHLN — IIHF World Championship Group Stage: Hungary vs. Japan, Group B, Ceske Budejovice, Czechia

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland (1:10 p.m.) OR L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay (1:10 p.m.)

4 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at Boston (4:10 p.m.) OR Milwaukee at Colorado (3:10 p.m.)

7 p.m.

MLBN — Philadelphia at Atlanta (7:15 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

TNT — Cleveland at Indiana

TRUTV — Cleveland at Indiana (DataCast)

9:30 p.m.

TNT — Minnesota at Memphis

TRUTV — Minnesota at Memphis (DataCast)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

12:40 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: Lazio at Bodo/Glimt, Quarterfinal – Leg 1

3 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: Athletic Club at Rangers, Quarterfinal – Leg 1

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds

10 p.m.

TENNIS — BJK Cup Qualifier: Colombia vs. Kazakhstan

5 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Quarterfinals

6 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Quarterfinals

