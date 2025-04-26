Sports on TV for Sunday, April 27

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Sunday, April 27 AUTO RACING 7:30 a.m. FS2 — FIM MotoGP:…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, April 27

AUTO RACING

7:30 a.m.

FS2 — FIM MotoGP: The Gran Premio Estrella Galicia 0, Cadiz, Spain

12:30 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, zMax Dragway, Concord, N.C. (Taped)

1 p.m.

NBC — AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship: Round 15, Pittsburgh

3 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Jack Link’s 500, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.

7 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The American Rebel Light NHRA 4-Wide Nationals, zMax Dragway, Concord, N.C. (Taped)

BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE

1 p.m.

NBATV — US Monastir vs. Petro de Luanda, Diamniadio, Senegal

BOWLING

Noon

FOX — PBA Elite League: The Battle of the Brands – Finals, Allen Park, Mich.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Noon

ESPNU — Miami at Boston College

3 p.m.

ACCN — Florida St. at Louisville

SECN — Tennessee at LSU

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Texas A&M at Texas

COLLEGE GOLF (MEN’S)

8 a.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Final Round, Sea Island, Ga.

1 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Final Round, Baltimore, Md.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

Noon

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Boston College vs. North Carolina, Championship, Charlotte, N.C.

4 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Maryland vs. Northwestern, Championship, College Park, Md.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Noon

ESPN2 — Clemson at Georgia Tech

1 p.m.

SECN — Arkansas at Texas A&M

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Texas at Oklahoma

3 p.m.

ESPNU — Longwood at SC Upstate

6 p.m.

ACCN — Florida St. at Louisville

SECN — Florida at LSU

7 p.m.

BTN — UCLA at Michigan

CYCLING

9 a.m.

CNBC — UCI: Liege Bastogne Liege, 156.5 miles, Belgium

11 a.m.

CBNC — UCI: La Fleche Wallonne, 127 miles, Belgium (Taped)

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2025 Whataburger Bassmaster Elite at Lake Hartwell, Anderson, S.C.

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic, Final Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.

2 p.m.

FS1 — LIV Golf: Final Round, Club de Golf Chapultepec, Naucalpan, Mexico

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic, Final Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Final Round, TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Ga.

NBC — LPGA Tour: The 2025 Chevron Championship, Final Round, The Club at Carlton Woods, The Woodlands, Texas

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Professional Championship: First Round, PGA Golf Club, Port St. Lucie, Fla.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at N.Y. Yankees (1:35 p.m.) OR Baltimore at Detroit (1:40 p.m.)

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers (4:10 p.m.) OR Atlanta at Arizona (4:10 p.m.)

7 p.m.

ESPN — Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs

NBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

ABC — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: New York at Detroit, Game 4

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Western Conference First Round Playoff: L.A. Lakers at Minnesota, Game 4

7 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Boston at Orlando, Game 4

9:30 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Indiana at Milwaukee, Game 4

NHL HOCKEY

1 p.m.

TBS — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Winnipeg at St. Louis, Game 4

TRUTV — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Winnipeg at St. Louis, Game 4 (DataCast)

3:30 p.m.

TBS — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Carolina at New Jersey, Game 4

TRUTV — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Carolina at New Jersey, Game 4 (DataCast)

6:30 p.m.

TBS — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Washington at Montreal, Game 4

TRUTV — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Washington at Montreal, Game 4 (DataCast)

9:30 p.m.

TBS — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Los Angeles vs. Edmonton, Game 4

TRUTV — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Los Angeles vs. Edmonton, Game 4 (DataCast)

RODE0

12:30 p.m.

CBS — PBR: Team Challenge, Tacoma, Wash. (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

6:30 a.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: AC Milan at Venezia

9 a.m.

CBSSN — Empoli at Fiorentina

USA — English Premier League: Manchester United at AFC Bournemouth

6:55 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: Pumas UNAM at FC Juarez

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

11 a.m.

CBSSN — Serie A Group Stage: Como vs Lazio, Group B, Seregno, Italy (Taped)

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Madrid-WTA/ATP Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Round of 16; Madrid-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Round of 16; Madrid-ATP Early Rounds

UFL FOOTBALL

Noon

ESPN — D.C. at Arlington

3 p.m.

ESPN — Houston at San Antonio

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Pro Volleyball Federation: Columbus at Orlando

_____

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.