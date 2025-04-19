Sports on TV for Sunday, April 20

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, April 20
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
1:05 a.m. (Monday)
FS1 — Hawthorn at Geelong
AUTO RACING
12:55 p.m.
ESPN — Formula 1: The STC Saudi Arabia Grand Prix, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
BOWLING
3 p.m.
FOX — PBA: The Tournament of Champions – Finals, Fairlawn, Ohio
COLLEGE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina at Virginia Tech
2 p.m.
CBSSN — Holy Cross at Navy
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Florida at Mississippi St.
5 p.m.
BTN — UCLA at Oregon
COLLEGE GOLF (WOMEN’S)
1:30 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Final Round, Havre De Grace, Md.
COLLEGE TENNIS (MEN’S)
4 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Championship, Columbia, S.C.
COLLEGE TENNIS (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Championship, Auburn, Ala.
GOLF
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Final Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, S.C.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Final Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, S.C.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Corales Puntacana Championship, Final Round, Corales Golf Club, Punta Cana, San Juan, Dominican Republic
6 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro, Final Round, El Caballero Country Club, Tarzana, Calif.
IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)
8 a.m.
NHLN — IIHF World Championship: TBD, Bronze Medal Game, Ceske Budejovice, Czechia
Noon
NHLN — IIHF World Championship: TBD, Gold Medal Game, Ceske Budejovice, Czechia
MLB BASEBALL
1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay (1:40 p.m.) OR Cincinnati at Baltimore (1:35 p.m.)
4:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at L.A. Angels (4:05 p.m.) OR Washington at Colorado (3:10 p.m.)
7 p.m.
ESPN — San Diego at Houston
NBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
ABC — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Memphis at Oklahoma City, Game 1
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Orlando at Boston, Game 1
7 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Miami at Cleveland, Game 1
TRUTV — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Miami at Cleveland, Game 1 (DataCast)
9:30 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Golden State at Houston, Game 1
TRUTV — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Golden State at Houston, Game 1 (DataCast)
NHL HOCKEY
3 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: New Jersey at Carolina, Game 1
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Ottawa at Toronto, Game 1
10 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Minnesota at Vegas, Game 1
RODEO
12:30 p.m.
CBS — PBR: Team Challenge, Nampa, Idaho (Taped)
SKIING/SNOWBOARDING
3 p.m.
NBC — FIS: Freestyle World Championship, St. Moritz, Switzerland (Taped)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
USA — English Premier League: Chelsea at Fulham
9:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Bundesliga: Eintracht Frankfurt at FC Augsburg
11:30 a.m.
USA — English Premier League: Liverpool at Leicester City
TENNIS
7 a.m.
TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Rouen-WTA Finals; Stuttgart-WTA Semifinals
UFL FOOTBALL
5 p.m.
FOX — San Antonio at D.C.
