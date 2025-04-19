Sports on TV for Sunday, April 20

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Sunday, April 20 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 1:05 a.m. (Monday) FS1…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, April 20

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

1:05 a.m. (Monday)

FS1 — Hawthorn at Geelong

AUTO RACING

12:55 p.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: The STC Saudi Arabia Grand Prix, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

BOWLING

3 p.m.

FOX — PBA: The Tournament of Champions – Finals, Fairlawn, Ohio

COLLEGE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Virginia Tech

2 p.m.

CBSSN — Holy Cross at Navy

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Florida at Mississippi St.

5 p.m.

BTN — UCLA at Oregon

COLLEGE GOLF (WOMEN’S)

1:30 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Final Round, Havre De Grace, Md.

COLLEGE TENNIS (MEN’S)

4 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Championship, Columbia, S.C.

COLLEGE TENNIS (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Championship, Auburn, Ala.

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Final Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, S.C.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Final Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, S.C.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Corales Puntacana Championship, Final Round, Corales Golf Club, Punta Cana, San Juan, Dominican Republic

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro, Final Round, El Caballero Country Club, Tarzana, Calif.

IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)

8 a.m.

NHLN — IIHF World Championship: TBD, Bronze Medal Game, Ceske Budejovice, Czechia

Noon

NHLN — IIHF World Championship: TBD, Gold Medal Game, Ceske Budejovice, Czechia

MLB BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay (1:40 p.m.) OR Cincinnati at Baltimore (1:35 p.m.)

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at L.A. Angels (4:05 p.m.) OR Washington at Colorado (3:10 p.m.)

7 p.m.

ESPN — San Diego at Houston

NBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

ABC — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Memphis at Oklahoma City, Game 1

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Orlando at Boston, Game 1

7 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Miami at Cleveland, Game 1

TRUTV — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Miami at Cleveland, Game 1 (DataCast)

9:30 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Golden State at Houston, Game 1

TRUTV — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Golden State at Houston, Game 1 (DataCast)

NHL HOCKEY

3 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: New Jersey at Carolina, Game 1

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Ottawa at Toronto, Game 1

10 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Minnesota at Vegas, Game 1

RODEO

12:30 p.m.

CBS — PBR: Team Challenge, Nampa, Idaho (Taped)

SKIING/SNOWBOARDING

3 p.m.

NBC — FIS: Freestyle World Championship, St. Moritz, Switzerland (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: Chelsea at Fulham

9:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Bundesliga: Eintracht Frankfurt at FC Augsburg

11:30 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: Liverpool at Leicester City

TENNIS

7 a.m.

TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Rouen-WTA Finals; Stuttgart-WTA Semifinals

UFL FOOTBALL

5 p.m.

FOX — San Antonio at D.C.

_____

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.