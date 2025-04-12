Sports on TV for Sunday, April 13

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Sunday, April 13 AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE 4 p.m. NHLN — Texas…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, April 13

AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE

4 p.m.

NHLN — Texas at Chicago

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:05 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Hawthorn at Port Adelaide

AUTO RACING

10:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain

11 a.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas (Taped)

Noon

FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Warmup, Streets of Long Beach, Long Beach, Calif.

2 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Pietramurata, Italy

3 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Pietramurata, Italy

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Food City 500, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.

4:30 p.m.

FOX — NTT IndyCar Series: The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, Streets of Long Beach, Long Beach, Calif.

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas (Taped)

BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE

11 a.m.

NBATV — Rivers Hoopers BC vs. Stade Malien, Rabat, Morocco

BOWLING

Noon

FOX — PBA: The Players Championship – Finals, Jackson, Mich.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Noon

SECN — Texas at Kentucky

2 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Iowa

2:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Evansville vs. Illinois St.

3 p.m.

ACCN — Stanford at Clemson

SECN — Tennessee at Mississippi

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

Noon

BTN — Michigan at Rutgers

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

11 a.m.

ACCN — California at North Carolina

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

1 p.m.

ACCN — Syracuse at Virginia

ESPN2 — Georgia Tech at North Carolina

5 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Northwestern

6 p.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at Virginia Tech

SECN — Oklahoma at Alabama

CYCLING

10 a.m.

CNBC — UCI: The Paris Roubaix, Compiegne to Roubaix, 160.9 miles, France

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2025 Mercury B.A.S.S. Nation Qualifier at Lake Eufaula presented by Lowrance, Eufaula, Okla.

GOLF

2 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Masters, Final Round, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Ga.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)

5 a.m.

NHLN — IIHF World Championship Group Stage: Hungary vs. Norway, Group B, Ceske Budejovice, Czechia

9 a.m.

NHLN — IIHF World Championship Group Stage: Japan vs. Sweden, Group B, Ceske Budejovice, Czechia

1 p.m.

NHLN — IIHF World Championship Group Stage: Canada vs. U.S., Group A, Ceske Budejovice, Czechia

5 a.m. (Monday)

NHLN — IIHF World Championship Group Stage: Germany vs. Hungary, Group B, Ceske Budejovice, Czechia

MARATHON

Noon

CNBC — The Paris Marathon: From Paris (Taped)

MLB BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at N.Y. Yankees (1:35 p.m.) OR Kansas City at Cleveland (1:40 p.m.)

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Milwaukee at Arizona (4:10 p.m.) OR Texas at Seattle (4:10 p.m.)

7 p.m.

ESPN — Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers

NBA BASKETBALL

1:10 p.m.

ESPN — Detroit at Milwaukee

3:35 p.m.

ESPN — L.A. Clippers at Golden State

NHL HOCKEY

1 p.m.

TNT — N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey

TRUTV — N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey (DataCast)

3:30 p.m.

TNT — Boston at Pittsburgh

TRUTV — Boston at Pittsburgh (DataCast)

10 p.m.

ESPN — Colorado at Anaheim

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: West Ham United at Liverpool

11:30 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: Manchester United at Newcastle United

Noon

CBSSN — Serie A: Torino at Como

2 p.m.

FOX — MLS: Portland at Kansas City

5 p.m.

CBSSN — USL Championship: El Paso at Birmingham

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — NWSL: Chicago at Bay

SWIMMING

1:30 p.m.

NBC — TYR: Pro Swim Series, Sacramento, Calif.

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Doubles Final

9 a.m.

TENNIS — BJK Cup Qualifier: USA vs. Slovakia; Monte Carlo-ATP Singles Final

5 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Rouen-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Rouen-WTA Early Rounds

UFL FOOTBALL

Noon

ABC — San Antonio at Michigan

3 p.m.

ABC — D.C. at St. Louis

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — League One Playoffs: LOVB Omaha vs. LOVB Austin, Louisville, Ky. Championship

