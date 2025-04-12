Sports on TV for Sunday, April 13

(All times Eastern)
Sunday, April 13
AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE
4 p.m.
NHLN — Texas at Chicago
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
5:05 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Hawthorn at Port Adelaide
AUTO RACING
10:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain
11 a.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas (Taped)
Noon
FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Warmup, Streets of Long Beach, Long Beach, Calif.
2 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Pietramurata, Italy
3 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Pietramurata, Italy
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Food City 500, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.
4:30 p.m.
FOX — NTT IndyCar Series: The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, Streets of Long Beach, Long Beach, Calif.
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: The NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas (Taped)
BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE
11 a.m.
NBATV — Rivers Hoopers BC vs. Stade Malien, Rabat, Morocco
BOWLING
Noon
FOX — PBA: The Players Championship – Finals, Jackson, Mich.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Noon
SECN — Texas at Kentucky
2 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Iowa
2:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Evansville vs. Illinois St.
3 p.m.
ACCN — Stanford at Clemson
SECN — Tennessee at Mississippi
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
Noon
BTN — Michigan at Rutgers
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
11 a.m.
ACCN — California at North Carolina
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
1 p.m.
ACCN — Syracuse at Virginia
ESPN2 — Georgia Tech at North Carolina
5 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Northwestern
6 p.m.
ACCN — Notre Dame at Virginia Tech
SECN — Oklahoma at Alabama
CYCLING
10 a.m.
CNBC — UCI: The Paris Roubaix, Compiegne to Roubaix, 160.9 miles, France
FISHING
8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2025 Mercury B.A.S.S. Nation Qualifier at Lake Eufaula presented by Lowrance, Eufaula, Okla.
GOLF
2 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Masters, Final Round, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Ga.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)
5 a.m.
NHLN — IIHF World Championship Group Stage: Hungary vs. Norway, Group B, Ceske Budejovice, Czechia
9 a.m.
NHLN — IIHF World Championship Group Stage: Japan vs. Sweden, Group B, Ceske Budejovice, Czechia
1 p.m.
NHLN — IIHF World Championship Group Stage: Canada vs. U.S., Group A, Ceske Budejovice, Czechia
5 a.m. (Monday)
NHLN — IIHF World Championship Group Stage: Germany vs. Hungary, Group B, Ceske Budejovice, Czechia
MARATHON
Noon
CNBC — The Paris Marathon: From Paris (Taped)
MLB BASEBALL
1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at N.Y. Yankees (1:35 p.m.) OR Kansas City at Cleveland (1:40 p.m.)
4:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Milwaukee at Arizona (4:10 p.m.) OR Texas at Seattle (4:10 p.m.)
7 p.m.
ESPN — Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers
NBA BASKETBALL
1:10 p.m.
ESPN — Detroit at Milwaukee
3:35 p.m.
ESPN — L.A. Clippers at Golden State
NHL HOCKEY
1 p.m.
TNT — N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey
TRUTV — N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey (DataCast)
3:30 p.m.
TNT — Boston at Pittsburgh
TRUTV — Boston at Pittsburgh (DataCast)
10 p.m.
ESPN — Colorado at Anaheim
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
USA — English Premier League: West Ham United at Liverpool
11:30 a.m.
USA — English Premier League: Manchester United at Newcastle United
Noon
CBSSN — Serie A: Torino at Como
2 p.m.
FOX — MLS: Portland at Kansas City
5 p.m.
CBSSN — USL Championship: El Paso at Birmingham
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — NWSL: Chicago at Bay
SWIMMING
1:30 p.m.
NBC — TYR: Pro Swim Series, Sacramento, Calif.
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Doubles Final
9 a.m.
TENNIS — BJK Cup Qualifier: USA vs. Slovakia; Monte Carlo-ATP Singles Final
5 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Rouen-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Rouen-WTA Early Rounds
UFL FOOTBALL
Noon
ABC — San Antonio at Michigan
3 p.m.
ABC — D.C. at St. Louis
VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — League One Playoffs: LOVB Omaha vs. LOVB Austin, Louisville, Ky. Championship
