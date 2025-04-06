Sports on TV for Monday, April 7

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, April 7
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
8:30 p.m.
CBS — NCAA Tournament: Florida vs. Houston, Championship, San Antonio
MLB BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at Detroit OR L.A. Dodgers at Washington
11:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at Seattle (9:40 p.m.) OR Baltimore at Arizona (9:40 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
NBATV — Sacramento at Philadelphia
NHL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.
NHLN — St. Louis at Winnipeg
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
USA — English Premier League: Newcastle United at Leicester City
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Tuesday)
TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Tuesday)
TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds
_____
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.