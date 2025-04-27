Sports on TV for Monday, April 28

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, April 28
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
7 p.m.
SECN — Florida at LSU
GOLF
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Professional Championship: Second Round, PGA Golf Club, Port St. Lucie, Fla.
MLB BASEBALL
4 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Mets at Washington (4:05 p.m.) OR St. Louis at Cincinnati (6:40 p.m.)
7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore (6:35 p.m.) OR St. Louis at Cincinnati (6:40 p.m.)
11 p.m.
MLBN — Miami at L.A. Dodgers (10:10 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Cleveland at Miami, Game 4
TRUTV — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Cleveland at Miami, Game 4
10 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Houston at Golden State, Game 4
TRUTV — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Houston at Golden State, Game 4
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Tampa Bay at Florida, Game 4
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Colorado at Dallas, Game 5
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Round of 16; Madrid-ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Round of 16; Madrid-ATP Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Tuesday)
TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Quarterfinal; Madrid-ATP Round of 16
6 a.m. (Tuesday)
TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Quarterfinal; Madrid-ATP Round of 16
