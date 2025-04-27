Sports on TV for Monday, April 28

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, April 28 COLLEGE SOFTBALL 7 p.m. SECN — Florida at…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, April 28

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

7 p.m.

SECN — Florida at LSU

GOLF

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Professional Championship: Second Round, PGA Golf Club, Port St. Lucie, Fla.

MLB BASEBALL

4 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Mets at Washington (4:05 p.m.) OR St. Louis at Cincinnati (6:40 p.m.)

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore (6:35 p.m.) OR St. Louis at Cincinnati (6:40 p.m.)

11 p.m.

MLBN — Miami at L.A. Dodgers (10:10 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Cleveland at Miami, Game 4

TRUTV — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Cleveland at Miami, Game 4

10 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Houston at Golden State, Game 4

TRUTV — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Houston at Golden State, Game 4

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Tampa Bay at Florida, Game 4

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Colorado at Dallas, Game 5

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Round of 16; Madrid-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Round of 16; Madrid-ATP Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Quarterfinal; Madrid-ATP Round of 16

6 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Quarterfinal; Madrid-ATP Round of 16

_____

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.