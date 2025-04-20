Sports on TV for Monday, April 21

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, April 21
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
5 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Iowa
7 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Wisconsin
SECN — Kentucky at South Carolina
MARATHON
9 a.m.
ESPN2 — The Boston Marathon: From Boston
MLB BASEBALL
11 a.m.
MLBN — Chicago White Sox at Boston (11:10 a.m.)
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — San Diego at Detroit
9:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Milwaukee at San Francisco (9:45 p.m.) OR Toronto at Houston (8:10 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Detroit at New York, Game 2
TRUTV — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Detroit at New York, Game 2 (DataCast)
10 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round Playoff: L.A. Clippers at Denver, Game 2
TRUTV — Western Conference First Round Playoff: L.A. Clippers at Denver, Game 2 (DataCast)
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Montreal at Washington, Game 1
7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Western Conference First Round Playoff: St. Louis at Winnipeg, Game 2
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Colorado at Dallas, Game 2
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Edmonton at Los Angeles, Game 1
SOCCER (MEN’S)
11:40 a.m.
FS2 — Saudi Pro League: Al Shabab at Al Hilal
1:45 p.m.
FS2 — Saudi Pro League: Al Ettifaq at Al Ittihad
3 p.m.
USA — English Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Tottenham Hotspur
TENNIS
7 a.m.
TENNIS — Stuttgart-WTA Finals
5 a.m. (Tuesday)
TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Tuesday)
TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Early Rounds
_____
