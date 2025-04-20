Sports on TV for Monday, April 21

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, April 21 COLLEGE SOFTBALL 5 p.m. BTN — Penn St.…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, April 21

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

5 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Iowa

7 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Wisconsin

SECN — Kentucky at South Carolina

MARATHON

9 a.m.

ESPN2 — The Boston Marathon: From Boston

MLB BASEBALL

11 a.m.

MLBN — Chicago White Sox at Boston (11:10 a.m.)

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — San Diego at Detroit

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Milwaukee at San Francisco (9:45 p.m.) OR Toronto at Houston (8:10 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Detroit at New York, Game 2

TRUTV — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Detroit at New York, Game 2 (DataCast)

10 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round Playoff: L.A. Clippers at Denver, Game 2

TRUTV — Western Conference First Round Playoff: L.A. Clippers at Denver, Game 2 (DataCast)

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Montreal at Washington, Game 1

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Western Conference First Round Playoff: St. Louis at Winnipeg, Game 2

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Colorado at Dallas, Game 2

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Edmonton at Los Angeles, Game 1

SOCCER (MEN’S)

11:40 a.m.

FS2 — Saudi Pro League: Al Shabab at Al Hilal

1:45 p.m.

FS2 — Saudi Pro League: Al Ettifaq at Al Ittihad

3 p.m.

USA — English Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Tottenham Hotspur

TENNIS

7 a.m.

TENNIS — Stuttgart-WTA Finals

5 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Early Rounds

_____

