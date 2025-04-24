Sports on TV for Friday, April 25

(All times Eastern)
Friday, April 25
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
5:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL: Western at Greater Western Sydney
COLLEGE BASEBALL
8 p.m.
SECN — Texas A&M at Texas
COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
11:30 a.m.
BTN — MPSF Tournament: TBD, Match #10, Huntington Beach, Calif.
1 p.m.
BTN — MPSF Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Huntington Beach, Calif.
3 p.m.
BTN — MPSF Tournament: TBD, Championship, Huntington Beach, Calif.
4 p.m.
ESPNU — West Coast Conference Tournament: TBD, Championship, Santa Monica, Calif.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
4:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Loyola (Md.) at Army
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Villanova at Georgetown
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
5 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Clemson vs. North Carolina, Semifinal, Charlotte, N.C.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Johns Hopkins at Northwestern, Semifinal, College Park, Md.
7:30 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Michigan vs. Maryland, Semifinal, College Park, Md.
8 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Stanford vs. Boston College, Semifinal, Charlotte, N.C.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
6 p.m.
ESPNU — Texas at Oklahoma
SECN — Mississippi St. at Kentucky
7 p.m.
FS1 — Georgetown at UConn
9 p.m.
FS1 — Nebraska at Washington
GOLF
11 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The 2025 Chevron Championship, Second Round, The Club at Carlton Woods, The Woodlands, Texas
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic, Second Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.
5 p.m.
FS2 — LIV Golf: First Round, Club de Golf Chapultepec, Naucalpan, Mexico
6 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The 2025 Chevron Championship, Second Round, The Club at Carlton Woods, The Woodlands, Texas
9 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, First Round, TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Ga. (Taped)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
MLBN — Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs (2:20 p.m.)
7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at N.Y. Yankees (7:05 p.m.) OR Baltimore at Detroit (6:40 p.m.)
7:10 p.m.
APPLE TV+ — Boston at Cleveland
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers (10:10 p.m.) OR Atlanta at Arizona (9:40 p.m.)
10:15 p.m.
APPLE TV+ — Texas at San Francisco
NBA BASKETBALL
7:10 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Boston at Orlando, Game 3
8 p.m.
ESPNU — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Indiana at Milwaukee, Game 3
NBATV — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Indiana at Milwaukee, Game 3
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference First Round Playoff: L.A. Lakers at Minnesota, Game 3
NFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
ABC — 2025 NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3, Green Bay, Wis.
ESPN2 — 2025 NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3, Green Bay, Wis.
NFLN — 2025 NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3, Green Bay, Wis.
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Washington at Montreal, Game 3
TRUTV — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Washington at Montreal, Game 3 (DataCast)
8 p.m.
TBS — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Carolina at New Jersey, Game 3
10 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Los Angeles vs. Edmonton, Game 3
TRUTV — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Los Angeles vs. Edmonton, Game 3 (DataCast)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
8 p.m.
FS2 — Canadian Premier League: HFX Wanderers FC at Valour FC
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Madrid-WTA/ATP Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — Madrid-WTA/ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Early Rounds
UFL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.
FOX — Memphis at Birmingham
