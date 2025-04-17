Sports on TV for Friday, April 18

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, April 18 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 2 a.m. (Saturday) FS2…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, April 18

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

2 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Adelaide

AUTO RACING

9:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

12:55 p.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

5 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: The Black’s Tire 200, Rockingham Speedway, Rockingham, N.C.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Virginia at Florida St.

8 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia Tech at Miami

SECN — Florida at Mississippi St.

9 p.m.

ESPNU — Cal Poly at UC Santa Barbara

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Texas Tech at Arizona St.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Penn State

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Navy at Loyola (Md.)

8 p.m.

BTN — Johns Hopkins at Maryland

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

6 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh

SECN — Alabama at Florida

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Oklahoma St. at UCF

8 p.m.

FS1 — Texas Tech at Arizona

10 p.m.

BTN — UCLA at Oregon

GOLF

10 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Corales Puntacana Championship, Second Round, Corales Golf Club, Punta Cana, San Juan, Dominican Republic

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Second Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, S.C.

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro, Second Round, El Caballero Country Club, Tarzana, Calif.

12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Volvo China Open, Third Round, Shanghai Enhance Anting GC in Shanghai

HORSE RACING

2:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

7 p.m.

ESPN — 2025 PFL World Tournament Main Card: Middleweights & Lightweights, First Round, Orlando, Fla.

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

MLBN — Arizona at Chicago Cubs (2:20 p.m.)

7:05 p.m.

APPLE TV+ — Seattle at Toronto

7:15 p.m.

APPLE TV+ — Minnesota at Atlanta

8 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: L.A. Dodgers at Texas (8:05 p.m.) OR Athletics at Milwaukee (8:10 p.m.)

11 p.m.

MLBN — San Francisco at L.A. Angels (9:35 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament: Miami at Atlanta

TRUTV — Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament: Miami at Atlanta

9:40 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference Play-In Tournament: Dallas at Memphis

RUGBY (MEN’S)

5:55 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Melbourne at Dolphins

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9:55 a.m.

CBSSN — EFL Championship: Burnley at Watford

7 p.m.

FS2 — Canadian Premier League: Vancouver FC at Cavalry FC

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Rouen-WTA Quarterfinals

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Rouen-WTA Quarterfinals

UFL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

FOX — Memphis at Michigan

