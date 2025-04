Sports on TV for April 5 – 6

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Saturday, April 5 AFRICA LEAGUE BASKETBALL Noon NBATV — Stade Malien…

Saturday, April 5

AFRICA LEAGUE BASKETBALL

Noon

NBATV — Stade Malien vs. Rivers Hoopers BC, Rabat, Morocco

3 p.m.

NBATV — FUS de Rabat vs. Al Ittihad, Rabat, Morocco

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

1:05 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — AFL: St. Kilda at Port Adelaide

AUTO RACING

12:35 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.

1:40 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.

3:30 p.m.

CW — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.

12:55 a.m. (Sunday)

ESPN — Formula 1: The Lenovo Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka Circuit, Suzuka, Japan

BASKETBALL

Noon

ESPN2 — 2025 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Class Announcement

BOWLING

Noon

FS1 — PBA All-Star: 1-Handers vs. 2-Handers, Waukesha, Wis.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2 p.m.

BTN — Iowa at Northwestern

6:30 p.m.

ESPNU — SC-Upstate at High Point

8 p.m.

SECN — Alabama at Auburn

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

1:30 p.m.

FOX — College Basketball Crown Tournament: Boise St. vs. Nebraska, Semifinal, Las Vegas

4 p.m.

FOX — College Basketball Crown Tournament: UCF vs. Villanova, Semifinal, Las Vegas

6:10 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Tournament: Florida vs. Auburn, Final Four, San Antonio

8:49 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Tournament: Houston vs. Duke, Final Four, San Antonio

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — All-Star Game: Team Lieberman vs. Team Miller, Tampa, Fla.

5 p.m.

CBSSN — WNIT Tournament: Troy at Buffalo, Championship

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Championships – Individual, Ann Arbor, Mich.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

2 p.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at Syracuse

ESPNU — Ohio St. at Johns Hopkins

4 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at North Carolina

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

11 a.m.

ESPNU — Boston College at North Carolina

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Noon

SECN — Mississippi at South Carolina

2 p.m.

SECN — Auburn at Kentucky

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Arkansas at Florida

SECN — Mississippi St. at Tennessee

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Texas A&M at Georgia

6 p.m.

ACCN — Syracuse at Georgia Tech

SECN — Texas at Missouri

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Alabama at LSU

GOLF

Noon

NBC — 2025 Augusta National Women’s Amateur: Final Round, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Ga.

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Valero Texas Open, Third Round, TPC San Antonio, San Antonio

2 p.m.

FS1 — LIV Golf Miami: Second Round, Trump National Doral, Miami

3:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The James Hardie Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational, Second Round, Old Course at Broken Sound, Boca Raton, Fla.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Valero Texas Open, Third Round, TPC San Antonio, San Antonio

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: T-Mobile Match-Play – Quarterfinals, Shadow Creek Golf Course, Las Vegas

10 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Savannah Golf Championship, Third Round, Landings Club – Deer Creek Golf Club, Savannah, Ga. (Taped)

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)

Noon

ESPN — Chipotle Nationals: TBD, Championship, Fishers, Ind.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (GIRL’S)

10 a.m.

ESPN2 — Chipotle Nationals: TBD, Championship, Fishers, Ind.

HORSE RACING

8 a.m.

FS1 — The Dubai World Cup: From Meydan Racecourse, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Noon

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

5 p.m.

FS2 — The Wood Memorial Stakes: From Aqueduct Racetrack, New York

7 p.m.

CNBC — 1/ST RACING TOUR: The Santa Anita Derby, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, Calif.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

6 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

9 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Josh Emmett vs. Lerone Murphy (Featherweights), Las Vegas

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Chicago White Sox at Detroit

4 p.m.

FS1 — L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia

7 p.m.

FS1 — Cincinnati at Milwaukee

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at L.A. Angels OR Seattle at San Francisco (9:05 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

NBATV — Memphis at Detroit

NHL HOCKEY

12:25 p.m.

ABC — N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey

3 p.m.

ABC — Pittsburgh at Dallas

7 p.m.

NHLN — Winnipeg at Utah

RUGBY (MEN’S)

4:30 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Wests at Brisbane

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: Arsenal at Everton

10 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: Wolverhampton at Ipswich

Noon

CBS — Serie A: Inter Milan at Parma

12:30 p.m.

USA — English Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Aston Villa

7:30 p.m.

FOX — MLS: Portland at Austin

8 p.m.

FS2 — Canadian Premier League: Valour FC at Pacific FC

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

TNT — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Brazil, Inglewood, Calif.

TRUTV — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Brazil, Inglewood, Calif. (DataCast)

SWIMMING

Noon

CNBC — TYR: Pro Swim Series, Sacramento, Calif. (Taped)

1:30

CNBC — TYR: Pro Swim Series, Sacramento, Calif. (Taped)

TRACK AND FIELD

6 p.m.

CW — Grand Slam: Day 2, Kingston, Jamaica

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Bucharest-ATP, Marrakech-ATP Semifinals

1 p.m.

TENNIS — Charleston-WTA Semifinals

UFL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

ABC — Memphis at D.C.

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Pro Volleyball Federation: Vegas at Grand Rapids

Sunday, April 6

AUTO RACING

10 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM MotoGP: The MX2, Riola Sardo, Italy

11 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM MotoGP: The MXGP, Riola Sardo, Italy

3 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Goodyear 400, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.

1 a.m. (Monday)

CNBC — AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship: Round 12, Foxborough, Mass. (Taped)

BOWLING

Noon

FS1 — PBA All-Star: Strike Derby, Waukesha, Wis.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Noon

SECN — Vanderbilt at Florida

3 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at NC State

ESPN2 — Texas A&M at Tennessee

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Arizona at Arizona St.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

1 p.m.

CW — HBCU All-Star Game: Team Rick Mahorn vs. Team Ben Wallace, San Antonio

5:30 p.m.

FOX — College Basketball Crown Tournament: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

3 p.m.

ABC — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Tampa, Fla.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Tampa, Fla. (The Bird & Taurasi Show)

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

Noon

BTN — Penn St. at Michigan

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

3 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Oregon

6 p.m.

ACCN — Boston College at North Carolina

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Noon

ESPNU — Auburn at Kentucky

1 p.m.

ACCN — Syracuse at Georgia Tech

ESPN2 — Texas at Missouri

3 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi at South Carolina

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Alabama at LSU

SECN — Texas A&M at Georgia

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — North Carolina at Duke

7 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Indiana

GOLF

8 a.m.

GOLF — Drive Chip & Putt National Finals: From Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Ga.

Noon

FS2 — LIV Golf Miami: Final Round, Trump National Doral, Miami

1 p.m.

FOX — LIV Golf Miami: Final Round, Trump National Doral, Miami

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Valero Texas Open, Final Round, TPC San Antonio, San Antonio

2:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The James Hardie Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational, Final Round, Old Course at Broken Sound, Boca Raton, Fla.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Valero Texas Open, Final Round, TPC San Antonio, San Antonio

4:30 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Savannah Golf Championship, Final Round, Landings Club – Deer Creek Golf Club, Savannah, Ga.

6:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: T-Mobile Match-Play – Semifinals and Finals, Shadow Creek Golf Course, Las Vegas

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia OR N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at L.A. Angels (4:05 p.m.) OR Seattle at San Francisco (4:05 p.m.)

7 p.m.

ESPN — St. Louis at Boston

NBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

NBATV — Chicago at Charlotte

3:30 p.m.

NBATV — L.A. Lakers at Oklahoma City

6 p.m.

NBATV — Sacramento at Cleveland

8:30 p.m.

NBATV — Houston at Golden State

NBA G LEAGUE BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Eastern Conference Final: Maine at Osceola

9 p.m.

ESPNU — Western Conference Final: Austin at Stockton

NHL HOCKEY

12:30 p.m.

TNT — Washington at N.Y. Islanders

TRUTV — Washington at N.Y. Islanders (Ovi-Cast)

3 p.m.

TNT — Dallas at Minnesota

TRUTV — Dallas at Minnesota (DataCast)

5:30 p.m.

TNT — Florida at Detroit

TRUTV — Florida at Detroit (DataCast)

10 p.m.

ESPN — Vegas at Vancouver

RODEO

Noon

CBS — PBR: Team Challenge, Sioux Falls, S.D. (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

6:55 a.m.

CBSSN — Scottish Premier League: Celtic at St. Johnstone

9 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: Chelsea at Brentford FC

11:30 a.m.

NBC — English Premier League: Manchester City at Manchester United

4 p.m.

CBS — USL Championship: Phoenix at San Antonio

7 p.m.

FS2 — Canadian Premier League: York United FC at Vancouver FC

TENNIS

7 a.m.

TENNIS — Bucharest-ATP, Marrakech-ATP Finals

Noon

TENNIS — Charleston-WTA Doubles Final

2:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Charleston-WTA Singles Final

5 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds

TRACK AND FIELD

3 p.m.

CW — Grand Slam: Day 3, Kingston, Jamaica

UFL FOOTBALL

Noon

ESPN — Houston at Arlington

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — San Antonio at St. Louis

