Sports on TV for April 28 – May 4

Adv26-27 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, April 28 COLLEGE SOFTBALL 7 p.m. SECN — Florida…

Adv26-27

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, April 28

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

7 p.m.

SECN — Florida at LSU

MLB BASEBALL

4 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Mets at Washington OR St. Louis at Cincinnati

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore OR St. Louis at Cincinnati

11 p.m.

MLBN — Miami at L.A. Dodgers

NBA BASKETBALL

10 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Houston at Golden State, Game 4

TBA

TBA — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Cleveland at Miami, Game 4

TBA — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Memphis at Oklahoma City, Game 5 (If Necessary)

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Tampa Bay at Florida, Game 4

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Colorado at Dallas, Game 5

_____

Tuesday, April 29

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

SECN — Kennesaw St. at Georgia

8 p.m.

ACCN — VCU at Virginia

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

6 p.m.

ACCN — Robert Morris at Pittsburgh

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at Toronto OR Arizona at N.Y. Mets

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Miami at L.A. Dodgers OR San Francisco at San Diego

NBA BASKETBALL

TBA

TBA — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Orlando at Boston, Game 5 (If Necessary)

TBA — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Detroit at New York, Game 5 (If Necessary)

TBA — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Milwaukee at Indiana, Game 5 (If Necessary)

TBA — Western Conference First Round Playoff: L.A. Clippers at Denver, Game 5

NHL HOCKEY

TBA

TBA — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Ottawa at Toronto, Game 5 (If Necessary)

TBA — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: New Jersey at Carolina, Game 5 (If Necessary)

TBA — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Minnesota at Vegas, Game 5 (If Necessary)

TBA — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Edmonton at Los Angeles, Game 5 (If Necessary)

_____

Wednesday, April 30

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

SECN — Kennesaw St at Georgia

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

6 p.m.

ACCN — Liberty at Virginia

8 p.m.

ACCN — Clemson at Georgia Tech

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Detroit at Houston OR Miami at L.A. Dodgers

6:35 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Arizona at N.Y. Mets OR Kansas City at Tampa Bay

NBA BASKETBALL

TBA

TBA — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Miami at Cleveland, Game 5 (If Necessary)

TBA — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Golden State at Houston, Game 5 (If Necessary)

TBA — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, Game 5 (If Necessary)

NHL HOCKEY

TBA

TBA — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Florida at Tampa Bay, Game 5 (If Necessary)

TBA — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Montreal at Washington, Game 5 (If Necessary)

TBA — Western Conference First Round Playoff: St. Louis at Winnipeg, Game 5 (If Necessary)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

8 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: Vancouver at Inter Miami CF, Semifinal – Leg 2

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — English Super League: Chelsea at Manchester United

_____

Thursday, May 1

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ACCN — Louisville at Notre Dame

ESPN2 — Texas at Arkansas

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

6 p.m.

SECN — Oklahoma at Florida

GOLF

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, First Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas

7 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Black Desert Championship, First Round, Black Desert Golf Course, Ivins, Utah

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at Cleveland OR Arizona at N.Y. Mets

6:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Washington at Philadelphia OR Boston at Toronto

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Colorado at San Francisco OR Detroit at L.A. Angels

NBA BASKETBALL

TBA

TBA — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Boston at Orlando, Game 6 (If Necessary)

TBA — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: New York at Detroit, Game 6 (If Necessary)

TBA — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Oklahoma City at Memphis, Game 6 (If Necessary)

TBA — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Denver at L.A. Clippers, Game 6 (If Necessary)

NHL HOCKEY

TBA

TBA — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Toronto at Ottawa, Game 6 (If Necessary)

TBA — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Dallas at Colorado, Game 6 (If Necessary)

TBA — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Vegas at Minnesota, Game 6 (If Necessary)

TBA — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Los Angeles at Edmonton, Game 6 (If Necessary)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

USA — English Premier League: Brentford FC at Nottingham Forest

_____

Friday, May 2

AUTO RACING

12:25 p.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

4:25 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

8 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: The SpeedyCash.com 250, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas

COLLEGE BASEBALL

8 p.m.

SECN — Texas at Arkansas

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Ivy League Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Ithaca, N.Y.

5 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Charlotte, N.C.

6:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Ivy League Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Ithaca, N.Y.

8 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Charlotte, N.C.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

6 p.m.

SECN — Oklahoma at Florida

GOLF

12:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, First Round, The Woodlands Country Club, The Woodlands, Texas

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Second Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas

7 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Black Desert Championship, Second Round, Black Desert Golf Course, Ivins, Utah

HORSE RACING

2:30 p.m.

NBC — The 151st Kentucky Oaks: From Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky.

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

9 p.m.

ESPNU — NLL: TBD, Quarterfinal

MLB BASEBALL

6:40 p.m.

APPLE TV+ — San Diego at Pittsburgh

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: L.A. Dodger at Atlanta OR Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees

8:10 p.m.

APPLE TV+ — Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Detroit at L.A. Angels OR Colorado at San Francisco

NBA BASKETBALL

TBA

TBA — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Cleveland at Miami, Game 6 (If Necessary)

TBA — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Indiana at Milwaukee, Game 6 (If Necessary)

TBA — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Houston at Golden State, Game 6 (If Necessary)

TBA — Western Conference First Round Playoff: L.A. Lakers at Minnesota, Game 6 (If Necessary)

NHL HOCKEY

TBA

TBA — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Tampa Bay at Florida, Game 6 (If Necessary)

TBA — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Washington at Montreal, Game 6 (If Necessary)

TBA — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Carolina at New Jersey, Game 6 (If Necessary)

TBA — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Winnipeg at St. Louis, Game 6 (If Necessary)

UFL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

FOX — Arlington at St. Louis

_____

Saturday, May 3

AUTO RACING

11:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: Sprint Race, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

3:55 p.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: Qualifying, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

2 p.m.

CW — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Andy’s Frozen Custard 300, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas

COLLEGE BASEBALL

8 p.m.

SECN — Georgia at Missouri

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

12:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Metro Atlantic Tournament: TBD, Championship

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Noon

ACCN — Louisville at Pittsburgh

SECN — Alabama at South Carolina

2 p.m.

ACCN — Stanford at Boston College

SECN — Kentucky at Texas

4 p.m.

ACCN — Florida St. at Virginia Tech

SECN — Texas A&M at Tennessee

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Oklahoma at Florida

ESPNU — Cal Poly at Long Beach St.

6 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi at Mississippi St.

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Texas Tech at BYU

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Third Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Third Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, Second Round, The Woodlands Country Club, The Woodlands, Texas

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Black Desert Championship, Third Round, Black Desert Golf Course, Ivins, Utah

HORSE RACING

Noon

NBC — Undercard Races: From Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky.

2:30 p.m.

NBC — The 151st Kentucky Derby: From Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Des Moines, Iowa

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Cory Sandhagen vs. Deiveson Figueiredo (Bantamweights), Des Moines, Iowa

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees

4 p.m.

FS1 — Minnesota at Boston

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Kansas City at Baltimore OR L.A. Dodgers OR Atlanta

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Detroit at L.A. Angels

NBA BASKETBALL

TBA

TBA — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Detroit at New York, Game 7 (If Necessary)

TBA — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Orlando at Boston, Game 7 (If Necessary)

TBA — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Memphis at Oklahoma City, Game 7 (If Necessary)

TBA — Western Conference First Round Playoff: L.A. Clippers at Denver, Game 7 (If Necessary)

NHL HOCKEY

TBA — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Ottawa at Toronto, Game 7 (If Necessary)

TBA — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Colorado at Dallas, Game 7 (If Necessary)

TBA — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Minnesota at Vegas, Game 7 (If Necessary)

TBA — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Edmonton at Los Angeles, Game 7 (If Necessary)

SOFTBALL

9 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited College Draft

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: Fulham at Aston Villa

10 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at West Ham United

12:30 p.m.

NBC — English Premier League: AFC Bournemouth at Arsenal

2:30 p.m.

FOX — MLS: Nashville at Atlanta

9 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Dallas at San Diego

UFL FOOTBALL

Noon

ABC — Memphis at Houston

_____

Sunday, May 4

AUTO RACING

1:30 p.m.

FOX — NTT IndyCar Series: The Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala.

3:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Wurth 400 presented by LIQUI MOLY, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas

4 p.m.

ABC — Formula 1: The Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

NBC — AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship: Round 16, Denver

COLLEGE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

SECN — Kentucky at Mississippi St.

4 p.m.

SECN — Alabama at Vanderbilt

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

Noon

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, Charlotte, N.C.

1 p.m.

ESPNU — Ivy League Tournament: TBD, Championship, Ithaca, N.Y.

9 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Selection Special

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

2 p.m.

ACCN — Stanford at Boston College

4 p.m.

ACCN — Florida St. at Virginia Tech

7 p.m.

ACCN — Louisville at Pittsburgh

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Final Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Final Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, Final Round, The Woodlands Country Club, The Woodlands, Texas

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Black Desert Championship, Final Round, Black Desert Golf Course, Ivins, Utah

MLB BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Kansas City at Baltimore OR Minnesota at Boston

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Washington at Cincinnati OR Detroit a L.A. Angels

7 p.m.

ESPN — L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta

NBA BASKETBALL

TBA

TBA — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Miami at Cleveland, Game 7 (If Necessary)

TBA — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Milwaukee at Indiana, Game 7 (If Necessary)

TBA — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Golden State at Houston, Game 7 (If Necessary)

TBA — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, Game 7 (If Necessary)

NHL HOCKEY

TBA

TBA — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Montreal at Washington, Game 7 (If Necessary)

TBA — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: New Jersey at Carolina, Game 7 (If Necessary)

TBA — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Florida at Tampa Bay, Game 7 (If Necessary)

TBA — Western Conference First Round Playoff: St. Louis at Winnipeg, Game 7 (If Necessary)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: Newcastle United at Brighton & Hove Albion

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

CBS — NWSL: Chicago at NJ/NY

SWIMMING

2:30 p.m.

NBC — TYR: Pro Swim Series, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

UFL FOOTBALL

Noon

ESPN2 — D.C. at Michigan

4 p.m.

FOX — San Antonio at Birmingham

_____

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.