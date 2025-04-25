Sports on TV for April 26 – 27

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Saturday, April 26 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 5:30 a.m. FS2 —…

Saturday, April 26

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:30 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Western at Greater Western Sydney

1:05 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — AFL: Geelong at Carlton

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.

FS2 — FIM MotoGP: Sprint Race, Cadiz, Spain

10:30 a.m.

PRIME VIDEO — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.

12:30 p.m.

FS1 — ARCA Menards Series: The General Tire 200, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.

4 p.m.

CW — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Ag-Pro 300, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.

10 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, zMax Dragway, Concord, N.C. (Taped)

BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE

1 p.m.

NBATV — Kriol Star vs. Petro de Luanda, Diamniadio, Senegal

BOWLING

3 p.m.

FS1 — PBA Elite League: The Battle of the Brands – Prelims, Allen Park, Mich.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Noon

ACCN — Miami at Boston College

SECN — Oklahoma at Georgia

3 p.m.

SECN — Arkansas at Florida

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Texas A&M at Texas

ESPNU — Tulane at East Carolina

6 p.m.

SECN — Vanderbilt at Mississippi

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Tennessee at LSU

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon

BTN — Maryland Spring Game: From College Park, Md.

2 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers Spring Game: From Piscataway, N.J.

4 p.m.

BTN — Oregon Spring Game: From Eugene, Ore.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

Noon

ESPNU — Yale at Princeton

2 p.m.

ESPNU — Penn at Notre Dame

3 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at Virginia

5 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Syracuse

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Noon

ESPN2 — Texas at Oklahoma

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Florida at LSU

6 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Washington

7 p.m.

ACCN — Clemson at Georgia Tech

9 p.m.

SECN — Missouri at Alabama

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

1:30 p.m.

CBSSN — The Penn Relays: From Philadelphia

3 p.m.

CBSSN — The Drake Relays: From Des Moines, Iowa

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

8 p.m.

BTN — Kansas at Nebraska

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2025 Mercury B.A.S.S. Nation Qualifier at James River presented by Lowrance, Richmond, Va.

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic, Third Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic, Third Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Second Round, TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Ga.

NBC — LPGA Tour: The 2025 Chevron Championship, Third Round, The Club at Carlton Woods, The Woodlands, Texas

5 p.m.

FS1 — LIV Golf: Second Round, Club de Golf Chapultepec, Naucalpan, Mexico

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic, Third Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)

8 p.m.

NHLN — 2025 IIHF Under-18 World Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Sweden, Group B, Frisco, Texas

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Ian Machado Garry vs. Carlos Prates (Welterweights), Kansas City, Mo.

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Detroit (1:10 p.m.) OR Toronto at N.Y. Yankees (1:05 p.m.)

4 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs OR Texas at San Francisco

7 p.m.

FS1 — Houston at Kansas City

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Miami at Seattle (9:40 p.m.) OR Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers (9:10 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Cleveland at Miami, Game 3

3:30 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Oklahoma City at Memphis, Game 4

6 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Denver at L.A. Clippers, Game 4

8:30 p.m.

ABC — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Houston at Golden State, Game 3

NFL FOOTBALL

Noon

ABC — 2025 NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7, Green Bay, Wis.

ESPN — 2025 NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7, Green Bay, Wis.

NFLN — 2025 NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7, Green Bay, Wis.

NHL HOCKEY

1 p.m.

TBS — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Tampa Bay at Florida, Game 3

TRUTV — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Tampa Bay at Florida, Game 3 (DataCast)

4 p.m.

TBS — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Vegas at Minnesota, Game 4

TRUTV — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Vegas at Minnesota, Game 4 (DataCast)

7 p.m.

TBS — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Toronto at Ottawa, Game 4

TRUTV — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Toronto at Ottawa, Game 4 (DataCast)

9:30 p.m.

TBS — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Dallas at Colorado, Game 4

TRUTV — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Dallas at Colorado, Game 4 (DataCast)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 a.m.

CBSSN — EFL Championship: Burnley at Queens Park

USA — English Premier League: Everton at Chelsea

10 a.m.

CBSSN — EFL Championship: Sunderland at Oxford United

USA — English Premier League: Ipswich Town at Newcastle United

7 p.m.

FOX — MLS: Atlanta at Orlando City

6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

CBSSN — Serie A: AC Milan at Venezia

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

CBS — NWSL: NJ/NY at Washington

7:30 p.m.

ION — NWSL: San Diego at Chicago

10 p.m.

ION — NWSL: Seattle at Bay

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Madrid-WTA/ATP Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — Madrid-WTA/ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Early Rounds

UFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — Michigan at St. Louis

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

8 p.m.

FS2 — Pro Volleyball Federation: Grand Rapids at Atlanta

Sunday, April 27

AUTO RACING

7:30 a.m.

FS2 — FIM MotoGP: The Gran Premio Estrella Galicia 0, Cadiz, Spain

12:30 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, zMax Dragway, Concord, N.C. (Taped)

1 p.m.

NBC — AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship: Round 15, Pittsburgh

3 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Jack Link’s 500, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.

7 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The American Rebel Light NHRA 4-Wide Nationals, zMax Dragway, Concord, N.C. (Taped)

BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE

1 p.m.

NBATV — US Monastir vs. Petro de Luanda, Diamniadio, Senegal

BOWLING

Noon

FOX — PBA Elite League: The Battle of the Brands – Finals, Allen Park, Mich.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Noon

ESPNU — Miami at Boston College

3 p.m.

ACCN — Florida St. at Louisville

SECN — Tennessee at LSU

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Texas A&M at Texas

COLLEGE GOLF (MEN’S)

8 a.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Final Round, Sea Island, Ga.

1 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Final Round, Baltimore, Md.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

Noon

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, Charlotte, N.C.

4 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Championship, College Park, Md.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Noon

ESPN2 — Clemson at Georgia Tech

1 p.m.

SECN — Arkansas at Texas A&M

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Texas at Oklahoma

3 p.m.

ESPNU — Longwood at SC Upstate

6 p.m.

ACCN — Florida St. at Louisville

SECN — Florida at LSU

7 p.m.

BTN — UCLA at Michigan

CYCLING

9 a.m.

CNBC — UCI: Liege Bastogne Liege, 156.5 miles, Belgium

11 a.m.

CBNC — UCI: La Fleche Wallonne, 127 miles, Belgium (Taped)

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2025 Mercury B.A.S.S. Nation Qualifier at James River presented by Lowrance, Richmond, Va.

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic, Final Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.

2 p.m.

FS1 — LIV Golf: Final Round, Club de Golf Chapultepec, Naucalpan, Mexico

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic, Final Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Final Round, TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Ga.

NBC — LPGA Tour: The 2025 Chevron Championship, Final Round, The Club at Carlton Woods, The Woodlands, Texas

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Professional Championship: First Round, PGA Golf Club, Port St. Lucie, Fla.

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic, Final Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at N.Y. Yankees (1:35 p.m.) OR Baltimore at Detroit (1:40 p.m.)

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers (4:10 p.m.) OR Atlanta at Arizona (4:10 p.m.)

7 p.m.

ESPN — Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs

NBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

ABC — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: New York at Detroit, Game 4

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Western Conference First Round Playoff: L.A. Lakers at Minnesota, Game 4

7 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Boston at Orlando, Game 4

9:30 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Indiana at Milwaukee, Game 4

NHL HOCKEY

1 p.m.

TBS — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Winnipeg at St. Louis, Game 4

TRUTV — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Winnipeg at St. Louis, Game 4 (DataCast)

3:30 p.m.

TBS — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Carolina at New Jersey, Game 4

TRUTV — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Carolina at New Jersey, Game 4 (DataCast)

6:30 p.m.

TBS — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Washington at Montreal, Game 4

TRUTV — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Washington at Montreal, Game 4 (DataCast)

9:30 p.m.

TBS — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Los Angeles vs. Edmonton, Game 4

TRUTV — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Los Angeles vs. Edmonton, Game 4 (DataCast)

RODE0

12:30 p.m.

CBS — PBR: Team Challenge, Tacoma, Wash. (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

6:30 a.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: AC Milan at Venezia

9 a.m.

CBSSN — Empoli at Fiorentina

USA — English Premier League: Manchester United at AFC Bournemouth

6:55 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: Pumas UNAM at FC Juarez

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Madrid-WTA/ATP Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Round of 16; Madrid-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Round of 16; Madrid-ATP Early Rounds

UFL FOOTBALL

Noon

ESPN — D.C. at Arlington

3 p.m.

ESPN — Houston at San Antonio

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Pro Volleyball Federation: Columbus at Orlando

