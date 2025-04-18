Sports on TV for April 21 – 27

Adv19-20
Monday, April 21
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
7 p.m.
SECN — Kentucky at South Carolina
MARATHON
9 a.m.
ESPN2 — The Boston Marathon: From Boston
MLB BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — San Diego at Detroit
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Detroit at New York, Game 2
TRUTV — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Detroit at New York, Game 2 (DataCast)
10 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round Playoff: L.A. Clippers at Denver, Game 2
TRUTV — Western Conference First Round Playoff: L.A. Clippers at Denver, Game 2 (DataCast)
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Montreal at Washington, Game 1
7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Western Conference First Round Playoff: St. Louis at Winnipeg, Game 2
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Colorado at Dallas, Game 2
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Edmonton at Los Angeles, Game 1
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
USA — English Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Tottenham Hotspur
TENNIS
7 a.m.
TENNIS — Stuttgart-WTA Finals
5 a.m. (Tuesday)
TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Tuesday)
TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Early Rounds
_____
Tuesday, April 22
COLLEGE BASEBALL
8 p.m.
ESPNU — Georgia at Clemson
SECN — Georgia Tech at Auburn
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
6 p.m.
ACCN — W. Kentucky at Louisville
ESPNU — Clemson at Tennessee
SECN — Louisiana at Texas A&M
8 p.m.
ACCN — Georgia at Georgia Tech
MLB BASEBALL
7:10 p.m.
TBS — Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
NBATV — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Milwaukee at Indiana, Game 2
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round Playoff: TBD at Oklahoma City, Game 2
TRUTV — Western Conference First Round Playoff: TBD at Oklahoma City, Game 2 (DataCast)
10 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, Game 2
TRUTV — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, Game 2 (DataCast)
NHL HOCKEY
6 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: New Jersey at Carolina, Game 2
7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Ottawa at Toronto, Game 2
8:30 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Florida at Tampa Bay, Game 1
11 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Minnesota at Vegas, Game 2
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
USA — English Premier League: Aston Villa at Manchester City
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — Madrid-WTA/ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Early Rounds
_____
Wednesday, April 23
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
8 p.m.
ESPNU — Texas at Oklahoma St.
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
NBATV — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: TBD at Cleveland, Game 2
9:30 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Golden State at Houston, Game 2
TRUTV — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Golden State at Houston, Game 2 (DataCast)
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Montreal at Washington, Game 2
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Dallas at Colorado, Game 3
10 p.m.
TBS — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Edmonton at Los Angeles, Game 2
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — La Liga: Real Madrid at Getafe
USA — English Premier League: Crystal Palace at Arsenal
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Madrid-WTA/ATP Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — Madrid-WTA/ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Early Rounds
_____
Thursday, April 24
COLLEGE BASEBALL
7 p.m.
ACCN — Clemson at NC State
ESPNU — Oklahoma at Georgia
8 p.m.
SECN — Missouri at Alabama
GOLF
11 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The 2025 Chevron Championship, First Round, The Club at Carlton Woods, The Woodlands, Texas
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic, First Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: New York at Detroit, Game 3
TRUTV — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: New York at Detroit, Game 3 (DataCast)
7:30 p.m.
NBATV — Playoffs First Round: TBD
9:30 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Oklahoma City at TBD, Game 3
TRUTV — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Oklahoma City at TBD, Game 3 (DataCast)
10 p.m.
NBATV — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Denver at L.A. Clippers, Game 3
NFL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.
ABC — 2025 NFL Draft: Round 1, Green Bay, Wis.
ESPN — 2025 NFL Draft: Round 1, Green Bay, Wis.
NFLN — 2025 NFL Draft: Round 1, Green Bay, Wis.
NHL HOCKEY
6:30 p.m.
TBS — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Florida at Tampa Bay, Game 2
TRUTV — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Florida at Tampa Bay, Game 2 (DataCast)
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Toronto at Ottawa, Game 3
9 p.m.
TBS — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Vegas at Minnesota, Game 3
TRUTV — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Vegas at Minnesota, Game 3 (DataCast)
9:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Winnipeg at St. Louis, Game 3
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Madrid-WTA/ATP Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — Madrid-WTA/ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Early Rounds
_____
Friday, April 25
COLLEGE BASEBALL
8 p.m.
SECN — Texas A&M at Texas
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
6 p.m.
ESPNU — Texas at Oklahoma
SECN — Mississippi St. at Kentucky
7 p.m.
FS1 — Georgetown at UConn
9 p.m.
FS1 — Nebraska at Washington
GOLF
11 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The 2025 Chevron Championship, Second Round, The Club at Carlton Woods, The Woodlands, Texas
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic, Second Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.
9 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, First Round, TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Ga. (Taped)
MLB BASEBALL
7:10 p.m.
APPLE TV+ — Boston at Cleveland
10:15 p.m.
APPLE TV+ — Texas at San Francisco
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Boston at Orlando, Game 3
8 p.m.
NBATV — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Indiana at Milwaukee, Game 3
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference First Round Playoff: L.A. Lakers at Minnesota, Game 3
NFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
ABC — 2025 NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3, Green Bay, Wis.
ESPN — 2025 NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3, Green Bay, Wis.
NFLN — 2025 NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3, Green Bay, Wis.
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Washington at Montreal, Game 3
TRUTV — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Washington at Montreal, Game 3 (DataCast)
8 p.m.
TBS — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Carolina at New Jersey, Game 3
10 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Los Angeles vs. Edmonton, Game 3
TRUTV — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Los Angeles vs. Edmonton, Game 3 (DataCast)
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Madrid-WTA/ATP Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — Madrid-WTA/ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Early Rounds
UFL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.
FOX — Memphis at Birmingham
_____
Saturday, April 26
AUTO RACING
4 p.m.
CW — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Ag-Pro 300, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.
BOWLING
3 p.m.
FS1 — PBA Elite League: The Battle of the Brands – Prelims, Allen Park, Mich.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Noon
ACCN — Miami at Boston College
SECN — Oklahoma at Georgia
3 p.m.
SECN — Arkansas at Florida
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Texas A&M at Texas
ESPNU — Tulane at East Carolina
6 p.m.
SECN — Vanderbilt at Mississippi
8 p.m.
ESPNU — Tennessee at LSU
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
Noon
ESPNU — Yale at Princeton
2 p.m.
ESPNU — Penn at Notre Dame
3 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at Virginia
5 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina at Syracuse
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Noon
ESPN2 — Texas at Oklahoma
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — Florida at LSU
7 p.m.
ACCN — Clemson at Georgia Tech
9 p.m.
SECN — Missouri at Alabama
GOLF
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic, Third Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic, Third Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Second Round, TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Ga.
NBC — LPGA Tour: The 2025 Chevron Championship, Third Round, The Club at Carlton Woods, The Woodlands, Texas
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Ian Machado Garry vs. Carlos Prates (Welterweights), Kansas City, Mo.
MLB BASEBALL
4 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs OR Texas at San Francisco
7 p.m.
FS1 — Houston at Kansas City
NBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Cleveland at TBD, Game 3
TRUTV — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Cleveland at TBD, Game 3 (DataCast)
3:30 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Oklahoma City at TBD, Game 4
TRUTV — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Oklahoma City at TBD, Game 4 (DataCast)
6 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Denver at L.A. Clippers, Game 4
TRUTV — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Denver at L.A. Clippers, Game 4 (DataCast)
8:30 p.m.
ABC — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Houston at Golden State, Game 3
NFL FOOTBALL
Noon
ABC — 2025 NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7, Green Bay, Wis.
ESPN — 2025 NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7, Green Bay, Wis.
NFLN — 2025 NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7, Green Bay, Wis.
NHL HOCKEY
4 p.m.
TBS — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Vegas at Minnesota, Game 4
TRUTV — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Vegas at Minnesota, Game 4 (DataCast)
6:30 p.m.
TBS — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Tampa Bay at Florida, Game 3
TRUTV — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Tampa Bay at Florida, Game 3 (DataCast)
7 p.m.
TBS — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Toronto at Ottawa, Game 4
TRUTV — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Toronto at Ottawa, Game 4 (DataCast)
9:30 p.m.
TBS — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Dallas at Colorado, Game 4
TRUTV — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Dallas at Colorado, Game 4 (DataCast)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 a.m.
USA — English Premier League: Everton at Chelsea
10 a.m.
USA — English Premier League: Ipswich Town at Newcastle United
7 p.m.
FOX — MLS: Atlanta at Orlando City
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
CBS — NWSL: TBA
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Madrid-WTA/ATP Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — Madrid-WTA/ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Early Rounds
UFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — Michigan at St. Louis
_____
Sunday, April 27
AUTO RACING
1 p.m.
NBC — AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship: Round 15, Pittsburgh
3 p.m.
FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Jack Link’s 500, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.
BOWLING
Noon
FOX — PBA Elite League: The Battle of the Brands – Finals, Allen Park, Mich.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Noon
ESPNU — Miami at Boston College
3 p.m.
ACCN — Florida St. at Louisville
SECN — Tennessee at LSU
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Texas A&M at Texas
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Noon
ESPN2 — Clemson at Georgia Tech
1 p.m.
SECN — Arkansas at Texas A&M
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — Texas at Oklahoma
3 p.m.
ESPNU — Longwood at SC Upstate
6 p.m.
ACCN — Florida St. at Louisville
SECN — Florida at LSU
GOLF
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic, Final Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic, Final Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Final Round, TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Ga.
NBC — LPGA Tour: The 2025 Chevron Championship, Final Round, The Club at Carlton Woods, The Woodlands, Texas
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs
NBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
ABC — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: New York at Detroit, Game 4
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Western Conference First Round Playoff: L.A. Lakers at Minnesota, Game 4
7 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Boston at Orlando, Game 4
TRUTV — Eastern Conference First Round: Boston at Orlando, Game 4 (DataCast)
9:30 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Indiana at Milwaukee, Game 4
TRUTV — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Indiana at Milwaukee, Game 4 (DataCast)
NHL HOCKEY
1 p.m.
TBS — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Winnipeg at St. Louis, Game 4
TRUTV — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Winnipeg at St. Louis, Game 4 (DataCast)
3:30 p.m.
TBS — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Carolina at New Jersey, Game 4
TRUTV — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Carolina at New Jersey, Game 4 (DataCast)
6:30 p.m.
TBS — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Washington at Montreal, Game 4
TRUTV — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Washington at Montreal, Game 4 (DataCast)
9:30 p.m.
TBS — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Los Angeles vs. Edmonton, Game 4
TRUTV — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Los Angeles vs. Edmonton, Game 4 (DataCast)
RODE0
12:30 p.m.
CBS — PBR: Team Challenge, Tacoma, Wash. (Taped)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
USA — English Premier League: Manchester United at AFC Bournemouth
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Madrid-WTA/ATP Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Round of 16; Madrid-ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Round of 16; Madrid-ATP Early Rounds
UFL FOOTBALL
Noon
ESPN — D.C. at Arlington
3 p.m.
ESPN — Houston at San Antonio
_____
