Sports on TV for April 19 – 20

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, April 19
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
1:05 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Sydney
AUTO RACING
9:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Practice, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
12:55 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Qualifying, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
3 p.m.
NBC — AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship: Round 14, East Rutherford, N.J.
4 p.m.
CW — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The North Carolina Education Lottery 250 presented by Black’s Tire, Rockingham Speedway, Rockingham, N.C.
BOWLING
5 p.m.
FS1 — PBA: Tournament of Champions – Prelims, Fairlawn, Ohio
COLLEGE BASEBALL
3 p.m.
SECN — Georgia at Vanderbilt
4 p.m.
ACCN — Georgia Tech at Miami
6 p.m.
ESPNU — Indiana St. at Evansville
SECN — Alabama at LSU
8:30 p.m.
ESPN — Florida at Mississippi St.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
4:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Colorado Spring Game: From Boulder, Colo.
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (MEN’S)
6:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Championship, Ann Arbor, Mich.
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)
4 p.m.
ABC — NCAA Tournament: Championship, Fort Worth, Texas
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
Noon
ESPNU — Notre Dame at North Carolina
2 p.m.
ACCN — Syracuse at Duke
2:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Lehigh at Boston U.
4 p.m.
BTN — Ohio St. at Michigan
5 p.m.
CBSSN — Providence at Denver
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
10 a.m.
ACCN — North Carolina at Duke
Noon
FS1 — Marquette at Georgetown
1 p.m.
BTN — Rutgers at Maryland
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Noon
ESPN2 — LSU at Texas
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — Alabama at Florida
ESPNU — Coppin St. at Norfolk St.
4 p.m.
ESPNU — Texas Tech at Arizona
SECN — Texas A&M at Missouri
7 p.m.
ACCN — Georgia Tech at Florida St.
8:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Texas Tech at Arizona
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
8 p.m.
BTN — The Oregon Team Invitational: From Eugene, Ore.
GOLF
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Third Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, S.C.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Third Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, S.C.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Corales Puntacana Championship, Third Round, Corales Golf Club, Punta Cana, San Juan, Dominican Republic
6 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro, Third Round, El Caballero Country Club, Tarzana, Calif.
Midnight
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Volvo China Open, Final Round, Shanghai Enhance Anting GC in Shanghai
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
2 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
5 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)
9 a.m.
NHLN — IIHF World Championship: U.S. vs. Czechia, Semifinal, Ceske Budejovice, Czechia
1 p.m.
NHLN — IIHF World Championship: Canada vs. Finland, Semifinal, Ceske Budejovice, Czechia
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
9 p.m.
ESPNU — NLL: Ottawa at Saskatchewan
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Kansas City at Detroit (1:10 p.m.) OR Miami at Philadelphia (1:05 p.m.)
4 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at N.Y. Mets OR L.A. Dodgers at Texas
7:10 p.m.
FS1 — San Diego at Houston
10 p.m.
MLBN — San Francisco at L.A. Angels (9:35 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
1:10 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Milwaukee at Indiana, Game 1
3:30 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference First Round Playoff: L.A. Clippers at Denver, Game 1
6 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Detroit at New York, Game 1
8:30 p.m.
ABC — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, Game 1
NHL HOCKEY
6 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round Playoff: St. Louis at Winnipeg, Game 1
TRUTV — Western Conference First Round Playoff: St. Louis at Winnipeg, Game 1 (DataCast)
8:30 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Colorado at Dallas, Game 1
TRUTV — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Colorado at Dallas, Game 1 (DataCast)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Como at Lecce
10 a.m.
USA — English Premier League: Manchester City at Everton
12:30 p.m.
NBC — English Premier League: Newcastle United at Aston Villa
1:30 p.m.
FOX — MLS: L.A. Galaxy at Austin
10 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: LAFC at Portland
FS2 — MLS: LAFC at Portland (Spanish Telecast)
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
6:30 a.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Como at Sassuolo
5 p.m.
ION — NWSL: Washington at Orlando
7:30 p.m.
ION — NWSL: Houston at Kansas City
TENNIS
7:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Rouen-WTA Quarterfinals; Stuttgart-WTA Quarterfinals
UFL FOOTBALL
12:30 p.m.
ABC — St. Louis at Arlington
7 p.m.
FOX — Birmingham at Houston
VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
Noon
CBSSN — Pro Volleyball Federation: Indy at Grand Rapids
_____
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.
Sunday, April 20
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
1:05 a.m. (Monday)
FS1 — Hawthorn at Geelong
AUTO RACING
12:55 p.m.
ESPN — Formula 1: The STC Saudi Arabia Grand Prix, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
BOWLING
3 p.m.
FOX — PBA: The Tournament of Champions – Finals, Fairlawn, Ohio
COLLEGE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina at Virginia Tech
2 p.m.
CBSSN — Holy Cross at Navy
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Florida at Mississippi St.
5 p.m.
BTN — UCLA at Oregon
COLLEGE GOLF (WOMEN’S)
1:30 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Final Round, Havre De Grace, Md.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
11 a.m.
SECN — Mississippi St. at Oklahoma
Noon
ESPNU — Georgia Tech at Florida St.
COLLEGE TENNIS (MEN’S)
4 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Championship, Columbia, S.C.
COLLEGE TENNIS (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Championship, Auburn, Ala.
GOLF
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Final Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, S.C.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Final Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, S.C.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Corales Puntacana Championship, Final Round, Corales Golf Club, Punta Cana, San Juan, Dominican Republic
6 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro, Final Round, El Caballero Country Club, Tarzana, Calif.
IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)
8 a.m.
NHLN — IIHF World Championship: TBD, Bronze Medal Game, Ceske Budejovice, Czechia
Noon
NHLN — IIHF World Championship: TBD, Gold Medal Game, Ceske Budejovice, Czechia
MLB BASEBALL
1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay (1:40 p.m.) OR Cincinnati at Baltimore (1:35 p.m.)
4:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at L.A. Angels (4:05 p.m.) OR Washington at Colorado (3:10 p.m.)
7 p.m.
ESPN — San Diego at Houston
NBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
ABC — Western Conference First Round Playoff: TBD at Oklahoma City, Game 1
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Orlando at Boston, Game 1
7 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: TBD at Cleveland, Game 1
TRUTV — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: TBD at Cleveland, Game 1 (DataCast)
9:30 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Golden State at Houston, Game 1
TRUTV — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Golden State at Houston, Game 1 (DataCast)
NHL HOCKEY
3 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: New Jersey at Carolina, Game 1
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Ottawa at Toronto, Game 1
10 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Minnesota at Vegas, Game 1
RODEO
12:30 p.m.
CBS — PBR: Team Challenge, Nampa, Idaho (Taped)
SKIING/SNOWBOARDING
3 p.m.
NBC — FIS: Freestyle World Championship, St. Moritz, Switzerland (Taped)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
USA — English Premier League: Chelsea at Fulham
9:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Bundesliga: Eintracht Frankfurt at FC Augsburg
11:30 a.m.
USA — English Premier League: Liverpool at Leicester City
TENNIS
7 a.m.
TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Rouen-WTA Finals; Stuttgart-WTA Semifinals
UFL FOOTBALL
5 p.m.
FOX — San Antonio at D.C.
