Sports on TV for April 14 – 20

Adv12-13 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, April 14 COLLEGE SOFTBALL 7 p.m. SECN — Oklahoma…

Adv12-13

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, April 14

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

7 p.m.

SECN — Oklahoma at Alabama

NBA G LEAGUE BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — NBA G League Finals: Stockton at Osceola, Game 3 (If Necessary)

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Dallas at Detroit

10 p.m.

NHLN — Los Angeles at Edmonton

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

USA — English Premier League: Fulham at AFC Bournemouth

WNBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — 2025 WNBA Draft: Rounds 1-3, New York

_____

Tuesday, April 15

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Oklahoma at Oklahoma St.

SECN — Miami (Ohio) at Kentucky

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

7 p.m.

ACCN — South Carolina at Clemson

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Oklahoma at Alabama

MLB BASEBALL

7:05 p.m.

TBS — Cleveland at Baltimore

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament: TBD

10 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference Play-In Tournament: TBD

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

ESPN — Washington at N.Y. Islanders

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — Los Angeles at Seattle

_____

Wednesday, April 16

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Penn St. at Johns Hopkins

7 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Virginia

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Princeton at Penn

GOLF

12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Volvo China Open, First Round, Shanghai Enhance Anting GC in Shanghai

MLB BASEBALL

6:40 p.m.

FS1 — Seattle at Cincinnati

7:05 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees

NBA BASKETBALL

7:45 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament: TBD

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference Play-In Tournament: TBD

NHL HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Detroit at New Jersey

TRUTV — Detroit at New Jersey (DataCast)

10 p.m.

TNT — Vegas at Vancouver

TRUTV — Vegas at Vancouver (DataCast)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

USA — English Premier League: Crystal Palace at Newcastle United

_____

Thursday, April 17

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at Florida St.

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Alabama at LSU

SECN — Texas A&M at Arkansas

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)

4:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Afternoon Session, Fort Worth, Texas

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Evening Session, Fort Worth, Texas

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

ESPNU — North Carolina at Duke

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

6 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi at Georgia

GOLF

10 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Corales Puntacana Championship, First Round, Corales Golf Club, Punta Cana, San Juan, Dominican Republic

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, First Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, S.C.

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro, First Round, El Caballero Country Club, Tarzana, Calif.

12:30 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Volvo China Open, Second Round, Shanghai Enhance Anting GC in Shanghai

MLB BASEBALL

6:40 p.m.

FS1 — Kansas City at Detroit

7:05 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

ESPN — Washington at Pittsburgh

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Calgary at Los Angeles

_____

Friday, April 18

AUTO RACING

9:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

12:55 p.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

5 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: The Black’s Tire 200, Rockingham Speedway, Rockingham, N.C.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Virginia at Florida St.

8 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia Tech at Miami

SECN — Florida at Mississippi St.

9 p.m.

ESPNU — Cal Poly at UC Santa Barbara

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Texas Tech at Arizona St.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

6 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh

SECN — Alabama at Florida

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Oklahoma St. at UCF

GOLF

10 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Corales Puntacana Championship, Second Round, Corales Golf Club, Punta Cana, San Juan, Dominican Republic

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Second Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, S.C.

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro, Second Round, El Caballero Country Club, Tarzana, Calif.

12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Volvo China Open, Third Round, Shanghai Enhance Anting GC in Shanghai

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

7 p.m.

ESPN — 2025 PFL World Tournament: Middleweights & Lightweights, First Round, Orlando, Fla.

MLB BASEBALL

7:05 p.m.

APPLE TV+ — Seattle at Toronto

7:15 p.m.

APPLE TV+ — Minnesota at Atlanta

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament: TBD

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference Play-In Tournament: TBD

UFL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

FOX — Memphis at Michigan

_____

Saturday, April 19

AUTO RACING

9:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Practice, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

12:55 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Qualifying, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

3 p.m.

NBC — AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship: Round 14, East Rutherford, N.J.

4 p.m.

CW — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The North Carolina Education Lottery 250 presented by Black’s Tire, Rockingham Speedway, Rockingham, N.C.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

4 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia Tech at Miami

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Indiana St. at Evansville

SECN — Alabama at LSU

8:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Florida at Mississippi St.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

4:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Colorado Spring Game: Boulder, Colo.

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Championship, Ann Arbor, Mich.

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.

ABC — NCAA Tournament: Championship, Fort Worth, Texas

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

Noon

ESPNU — Notre Dame at North Carolina

2 p.m.

ACCN — Syracuse at Duke

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

10 a.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Duke

Noon

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Virginia

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Noon

ESPN2 — LSU at Texas

SECN — Mississippi at Georgia

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Alabama at Florida

ESPNU — Coppin St. at Norfolk St.

SECN — Mississippi St. at Oklahoma

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Texas Tech at Arizona

SECN — Texas A&M at Missouri

7 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia Tech at Florida St.

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Third Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, S.C.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Third Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, S.C.

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro, Third Round, El Caballero Country Club, Tarzana, Calif.

Midnight

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Volvo China Open, Final Round, Shanghai Enhance Anting GC in Shanghai

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

9 p.m.

ESPNU — NLL: Ottawa at Saskatchewan

MLB BASEBALL

4 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at N.Y. Mets OR L.A. Dodgers at Texas

7:10 p.m.

FS1 — San Diego at Houston

NBA BASKETBALL

1:10 p.m.

ESPN — Playoffs: TBD, First Round

3:30 p.m.

ESPN — Playoffs: TBD, First Round

6 p.m.

ESPN — Playoffs: TBD, First Round

8:30 p.m.

ABC — Playoffs: TBD, First Round

NHL HOCKEY

6 p.m.

TNT — Playoffs: TBD, First Round

9 p.m.

TNT — Playoffs: TBD, First Round

SOCCER (MEN’S)

10 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: Manchester City at Everton

12:30 p.m.

NBC — English Premier League: Newcastle United at Aston Villa

1:30 p.m.

FOX — MLS: L.A. Galaxy at Austin

UFL FOOTBALL

12:30 p.m.

ABC — St. Louis at Arlington

7 p.m.

FOX — Birmingham at Houston

_____

Sunday, April 20

AUTO RACING

12:55 p.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: The STC Saudi Arabia Grand Prix, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

BOWLING

3 p.m.

FOX — PBA: The Tournament of Champions, Fairlawn, Ohio

COLLEGE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Virginia Tech

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Florida at Mississippi St.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

11 a.m.

SECN — Mississippi St. at Oklahoma

Noon

ESPNU — Georgia Tech at Florida St.

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Final Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, S.C.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Final Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, S.C.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Corales Puntacana Championship, Final Round, Corales Golf Club, Punta Cana, San Juan, Dominican Republic

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro, Final Round, El Caballero Country Club, Tarzana, Calif.

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — San Diego at Houston

NBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

ABC — Playoffs: TBD, First Round

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Playoffs: TBD, First Round

6:30 p.m.

TNT — Playoffs: TBD, First Round

9 p.m.

TNT — Playoffs: TBD, First Round

NHL HOCKEY

12:30 p.m.

ESPN — Playoffs: TBD, First Round

3 p.m.

ESPN — Playoffs: TBD, First Round

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Playoffs: TBD, First Round

10 p.m.

ESPN — Playoffs: TBD, First Round

RODEO

12:30 p.m.

CBS — PBR: Team Challenge, Nampa, Idaho (Taped)

SKIING/SNOWBOARDING

3 p.m.

NBC — FIS: Freestyle Ski, Snowboard and Freeski World Championships, St. Moritz, Switzerland

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: Chelsea at Fulham

9:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Bundesliga: Eintracht Frankfurt at FC Augsburg

11:30 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: Liverpool at Leicester City

UFL FOOTBALL

5 p.m.

FOX — San Antonio at D.C.

_____

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.