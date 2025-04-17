Sports betting: Thunder favored to win NBA title, with the Celtics right behind

The NBA playoffs get started Saturday and the Oklahoma City Thunder have the best odds to win the title at…

The NBA playoffs get started Saturday and the Oklahoma City Thunder have the best odds to win the title at the BetMGM online sportsbook.

The Thunder are +185 to win it all, with the Boston Celtics right behind at +200.

Eastern Conference quarterfinals

No. 1 Cavaliers vs. No. 8 Heat or Hawks

No. 2 Celtics vs. No. 7 Magic — Series odds: Celtics -10000, Magic +2000

No. 3 Knicks vs. No. 6 Pistons — Series odds: Knicks -425, Pistons +325

No. 4 Pacers vs. No. 5 Bucks — Series odds: Pacers -210, Bucks +170

The Celtics are massive favorites to move on to the Eastern Conference semifinals with an implied probability of 99.01% of winning the series. The Knicks are heavy favorites to advance, although the Pistons have surprised many this season, going from the worst record in the league a year ago to the No. 6 seed in the playoffs this year.

The most compelling series should be the Pacers-Bucks, but Milwaukee is expected to be without Damian Lillard while he recovers from blood clots.

Cleveland, the No. 1 seed in the East, will take on the winner of Friday’s Heat-Hawks play-in game.

Western Conference quarterfinals

No. 1 Thunder vs. No. 8 Grizzlies or Mavericks

No. 2 Rockets vs. No. 7 Warriors — Series odds: Rockets +160, Warriors -190

No. 3 Lakers vs. No. 6 Timberwolves — Series odds: Lakers -200, Timberwolves +165

No. 4 Nuggets vs. No. 5 Clippers — Series odds: Nuggets +105, Clippers -125

The Western Conference is expected to be much more competitive than the East. The higher seed is favored in two of the series. Golden State is a much different team with the addition of Jimmy Butler, and the same can be said for the Lakers with Luka Doncic.

The Nuggets-Clippers series is a toss-up, and it is +190 to go the full seven games. This is the shortest price for the “series will end in how many games” market.

Oklahoma City will take on the winner of Friday’s play-in game between the Grizzlies and Mavericks.

NBA Championship odds

— Thunder +185

— Celtics +200

— Cavaliers +550

— Lakers +1000

— Warriors +1400

— Clippers +2500

— Knicks +3500

— Nuggets +3500

— Timberwolves +6600

— Pacers +8000

— Rockets +8000

The NBA championship odds show a two-team race in the Eastern Conference. After Boston (+200) and Cleveland (+550), the Knicks are at +3500.

The Western Conference is much more open, highlighted by the Warriors as the No. 7 seed having the fifth-best odds in the league to win the NBA championship.

NBA Finals MVP odds

— Shai Gilgeous-Alexander +180

— Jayson Tatum +225

— Donovan Mitchell +700

— Jaylen Brown +1600

— Luka Doncic +2000

— Stephen Curry +2200

— Nikola Jokic +2800

— Kristaps Porzingis +3000

— LeBron James +3000

— Darius Garland +4000

— Evan Mobley +4000

— Kawhi Leonard +4000

The players on the teams with the best odds to win the championship are high on the list to win the NBA Finals MVP award. The Celtics have three players with the eight-shortest odds.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.