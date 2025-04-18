Sports betting: Panthers and Avalanche co-favorites to win Stanley Cup title

The Florida Panthers and the Colorado Avalanche have the best odds to win the Stanley Cup at the BetMGM online…

The Florida Panthers and the Colorado Avalanche have the best odds to win the Stanley Cup at the BetMGM online sportsbook.

Both teams are listed at +750 ahead of this weekend’s start to the playoffs.

The Panthers will be looking to become the first team to repeat as Stanley Cup champions since the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2020 and 2021.

Eastern Conference first round

No. 1 Maple Leafs vs. No. 4 Senators — Series price: Maple Leafs -190, Senators +155

No. 2 Lightning vs. No. 3 Panthers — Series price: Lightning -105, Panthers -115

No. 1 Capitals vs. No. 4 Canadiens — Series price: Capitals -250, Canadiens +200

No. 2 Hurricanes vs. No. 3 Devils — Series price: Hurricanes -275, Devils +225

Carolina is the biggest favorite of any of the first-round teams in the Eastern Conference, with an implied probability of 73.33% to advance. The most anticipated series will be the Lightning and Panthers. Those two teams have combined to win three of the last five Stanley Cups and they split their four-game regular-season series.

Western Conference first round

No. 1 Jets vs. No. 4 Blues — Series price: Jets -220, Blues +180

No. 2 Stars vs. No. 3 Avalanche — Series price: Stars +135, Avalanche -160

No. 1 Golden Knights vs. No. 4 Wild — Series price: Golden Knights -250, Wild +200

No. 2 Kings vs. No. 3 Oilers — Series price: Kings +100, Oilers -120

On paper, the Western Conference should be more competitive, especially the Stars-Avalanche and Kings-Oilers. Both of those matchups have the higher seed as the favorite. Colorado won the last two games against Dallas this season, while the Kings won the season series against the Oilers, going 2-1-1.

Stanley Cup odds

— Avalanche +750

— Panthers +750

— Hurricanes +800

— Stars +850

— Golden Knights +850

— Oilers +950

— Capitals +950

— Jets +1000

— Lightning +1100

— Maple Leafs +1200

With seven teams at less than +1000 to win it all, the Stanley Cup odds show a number of teams have a good chance of winning the trophy.

The Western Conference may be a little stronger than the East. Four of the six teams with the best odds come from the West.

NHL Playoffs prop bets

There are a few prop bets at the BetMGM online sportsbook related to the Stanley Cup winner. Here are a few:

Nation of Winning Team: United States -300, Canada +240

Winning Conference: East +105, West -125

Original Six Winner: Yes +1000, No -2000

Winning Division: Atlantic +230, Metropolitan +375, Central +180, Pacific +333

