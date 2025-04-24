Live Radio
Home » Sports » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

April 24, 2025, 12:23 AM

NBA

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
New York 1 (214) at DETROIT
Oklahoma City (227) at MEMPHIS
at LA CLIPPERS 5 (213½) Denver

MLB

Thursday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at MINNESOTA -225 Chicago White Sox +188
at BOSTON -162 Seattle +136
Texas -144 at ATHLETICS +122

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at SAN FRANCISCO -134 Milwaukee +116

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at KANSAS CITY -275 Colorado +225
at KANSAS CITY -275 Colorado +225
Baltimore -116 at WASHINGTON -102
at LA ANGELS -148 Pittsburgh +126
at ARIZONA -130 Tampa Bay +110

National Hockey League (NHL)

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TAMPA BAY -125 Florida +104
at OTTAWA -113 Toronto -106
Vegas -146 at MINNESOTA +122
Winnipeg -115 at ST. LOUIS -104

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up