NBA Thursday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG New York 1 (214) at DETROIT Oklahoma City 8½ (227) at MEMPHIS at LA…
NBA
Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|New York
|1
|(214)
|at DETROIT
|Oklahoma City
|8½
|(227)
|at MEMPHIS
|at LA CLIPPERS
|5
|(213½)
|Denver
MLB
Thursday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at MINNESOTA
|-225
|Chicago White Sox
|+188
|at BOSTON
|-162
|Seattle
|+136
|Texas
|-144
|at ATHLETICS
|+122
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-134
|Milwaukee
|+116
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at KANSAS CITY
|-275
|Colorado
|+225
|Baltimore
|-116
|at WASHINGTON
|-102
|at LA ANGELS
|-148
|Pittsburgh
|+126
|at ARIZONA
|-130
|Tampa Bay
|+110
National Hockey League (NHL)
Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TAMPA BAY
|-125
|Florida
|+104
|at OTTAWA
|-113
|Toronto
|-106
|Vegas
|-146
|at MINNESOTA
|+122
|Winnipeg
|-115
|at ST. LOUIS
|-104
