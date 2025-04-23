Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

April 23, 2025, 12:56 AM

NBA

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at BOSTON 10½ (197½) Orlando
at CLEVELAND 12 (212) Miami
at HOUSTON (203½) Golden State

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
N.Y Yankees -144 at CLEVELAND +122
at BOSTON -130 Seattle +110
at MINNESOTA -260 Chicago White Sox +215
Toronto -116 at HOUSTON -102
Texas OFF at ATHLETICS OFF

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at ATLANTA -158 St. Louis +134
at MIAMI -124 Cincinnati +106
Philadelphia -120 at N.Y METS +102
LA Dodgers OFF at CHICAGO CUBS OFF
at SAN FRANCISCO -142 Milwaukee +120

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at DETROIT -148 San Diego +126
Baltimore -124 at WASHINGTON +106
at KANSAS CITY -198 Colorado +166
at LA ANGELS -146 Pittsburgh +124
at ARIZONA -134 Tampa Bay +114

National Hockey League (NHL)

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at WASHINGTON -194 Montreal +160
at COLORADO -172 Dallas +142
at LOS ANGELES -132 Edmonton +110

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

