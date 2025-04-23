NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at BOSTON 10½ (197½) Orlando at CLEVELAND 12 (212) Miami at HOUSTON 3½ (203½)…

NBA

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at BOSTON 10½ (197½) Orlando at CLEVELAND 12 (212) Miami at HOUSTON 3½ (203½) Golden State

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE N.Y Yankees -144 at CLEVELAND +122 at BOSTON -130 Seattle +110 at MINNESOTA -260 Chicago White Sox +215 Toronto -116 at HOUSTON -102 Texas OFF at ATHLETICS OFF

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at ATLANTA -158 St. Louis +134 at MIAMI -124 Cincinnati +106 Philadelphia -120 at N.Y METS +102 LA Dodgers OFF at CHICAGO CUBS OFF at SAN FRANCISCO -142 Milwaukee +120

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at DETROIT -148 San Diego +126 Baltimore -124 at WASHINGTON +106 at KANSAS CITY -198 Colorado +166 at LA ANGELS -146 Pittsburgh +124 at ARIZONA -134 Tampa Bay +114

National Hockey League (NHL)

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at WASHINGTON -194 Montreal +160 at COLORADO -172 Dallas +142 at LOS ANGELES -132 Edmonton +110

