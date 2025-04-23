NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at BOSTON 10½ (197½) Orlando at CLEVELAND 12 (212) Miami at HOUSTON 3½ (203½)…
NBA
Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at BOSTON
|10½
|(197½)
|Orlando
|at CLEVELAND
|12
|(212)
|Miami
|at HOUSTON
|3½
|(203½)
|Golden State
MLB
Wednesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|N.Y Yankees
|-144
|at CLEVELAND
|+122
|at BOSTON
|-130
|Seattle
|+110
|at MINNESOTA
|-260
|Chicago White Sox
|+215
|Toronto
|-116
|at HOUSTON
|-102
|Texas
|OFF
|at ATHLETICS
|OFF
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at ATLANTA
|-158
|St. Louis
|+134
|at MIAMI
|-124
|Cincinnati
|+106
|Philadelphia
|-120
|at N.Y METS
|+102
|LA Dodgers
|OFF
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|OFF
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-142
|Milwaukee
|+120
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at DETROIT
|-148
|San Diego
|+126
|Baltimore
|-124
|at WASHINGTON
|+106
|at KANSAS CITY
|-198
|Colorado
|+166
|at LA ANGELS
|-146
|Pittsburgh
|+124
|at ARIZONA
|-134
|Tampa Bay
|+114
National Hockey League (NHL)
Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at WASHINGTON
|-194
|Montreal
|+160
|at COLORADO
|-172
|Dallas
|+142
|at LOS ANGELES
|-132
|Edmonton
|+110
For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook
Copyright
© 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.