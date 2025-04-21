NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at NEW YORK 6½ (221) Detroit LA Clippers 1½ (218) at DENVER MLB Monday…

NBA

Monday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at NEW YORK 6½ (221) Detroit LA Clippers 1½ (218) at DENVER

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BOSTON -270 Chicago White Sox +220 N.Y Yankees -124 at CLEVELAND +106 at HOUSTON -134 Toronto +114

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Cincinnati -126 at MIAMI +108 Philadelphia -116 at N.Y METS -102 at ATLANTA -180 St. Louis +152 at SAN FRANCISCO -146 Milwaukee +124

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at DETROIT -126 San Diego +108

National Hockey League (NHL)

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at WASHINGTON -188 Montreal +155 at WINNIPEG -188 St. Louis +155 Colorado -146 at DALLAS +122 at LOS ANGELES -118 Edmonton -102

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.