Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

April 21, 2025, 12:56 AM

NBA

Monday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at NEW YORK (221) Detroit
LA Clippers (218) at DENVER

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BOSTON -270 Chicago White Sox +220
N.Y Yankees -124 at CLEVELAND +106
at HOUSTON -134 Toronto +114

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Cincinnati -126 at MIAMI +108
Philadelphia -116 at N.Y METS -102
at ATLANTA -180 St. Louis +152
at SAN FRANCISCO -146 Milwaukee +124

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at DETROIT -126 San Diego +108

National Hockey League (NHL)

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at WASHINGTON -188 Montreal +155
at WINNIPEG -188 St. Louis +155
Colorado -146 at DALLAS +122
at LOS ANGELES -118 Edmonton -102

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

