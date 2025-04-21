NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at NEW YORK 6½ (221) Detroit LA Clippers 1½ (218) at DENVER MLB Monday…
NBA
Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at NEW YORK
|6½
|(221)
|Detroit
|LA Clippers
|1½
|(218)
|at DENVER
MLB
Monday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BOSTON
|-270
|Chicago White Sox
|+220
|N.Y Yankees
|-124
|at CLEVELAND
|+106
|at HOUSTON
|-134
|Toronto
|+114
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Cincinnati
|-126
|at MIAMI
|+108
|Philadelphia
|-116
|at N.Y METS
|-102
|at ATLANTA
|-180
|St. Louis
|+152
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-146
|Milwaukee
|+124
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at DETROIT
|-126
|San Diego
|+108
National Hockey League (NHL)
Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at WASHINGTON
|-188
|Montreal
|+155
|at WINNIPEG
|-188
|St. Louis
|+155
|Colorado
|-146
|at DALLAS
|+122
|at LOS ANGELES
|-118
|Edmonton
|-102
Copyright
© 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.