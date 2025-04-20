NBA Sunday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at OKLAHOMA CITY 13 (229½) Memphis at BOSTON 13½ (205½) Orlando at CLEVELAND 12½…
NBA
Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at OKLAHOMA CITY
|13
|(229½)
|Memphis
|at BOSTON
|13½
|(205½)
|Orlando
|at CLEVELAND
|12½
|(215½)
|Miami
|at HOUSTON
|1
|(213)
|Golden State
MLB
Sunday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BOSTON
|-270
|Chicago White Sox
|+220
|Seattle
|-122
|at TORONTO
|+104
|at DETROIT
|-200
|Kansas City
|+168
|N.Y Yankees
|-144
|at TAMPA BAY
|+122
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-275
|Miami
|+225
|at N.Y METS
|-138
|St. Louis
|+118
|Arizona
|-122
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|+104
|Washington
|OFF
|at COLORADO
|OFF
|Washington
|-118
|at COLORADO
|+100
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Cleveland
|-116
|at PITTSBURGH
|-102
|at BALTIMORE
|-162
|Cincinnati
|+136
|at ATLANTA
|-126
|Minnesota
|+108
|Athletics
|-116
|at MILWAUKEE
|-102
|LA Dodgers
|-146
|at TEXAS
|+124
|San Francisco
|OFF
|at LA ANGELS
|OFF
|at HOUSTON
|-126
|San Diego
|+108
National Hockey League (NHL)
Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CAROLINA
|-205
|New Jersey
|+168
|at TORONTO
|-156
|Ottawa
|+130
|at VEGAS
|-192
|Minnesota
|+158
