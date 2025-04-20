NBA Sunday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at OKLAHOMA CITY 13 (229½) Memphis at BOSTON 13½ (205½) Orlando at CLEVELAND 12½…

NBA

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at OKLAHOMA CITY 13 (229½) Memphis at BOSTON 13½ (205½) Orlando at CLEVELAND 12½ (215½) Miami at HOUSTON 1 (213) Golden State

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BOSTON -270 Chicago White Sox +220 Seattle -122 at TORONTO +104 at DETROIT -200 Kansas City +168 N.Y Yankees -144 at TAMPA BAY +122

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PHILADELPHIA -275 Miami +225 at N.Y METS -138 St. Louis +118 Arizona -122 at CHICAGO CUBS +104 Washington OFF at COLORADO OFF Washington -118 at COLORADO +100

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Cleveland -116 at PITTSBURGH -102 at BALTIMORE -162 Cincinnati +136 at ATLANTA -126 Minnesota +108 Athletics -116 at MILWAUKEE -102 LA Dodgers -146 at TEXAS +124 San Francisco OFF at LA ANGELS OFF at HOUSTON -126 San Diego +108

National Hockey League (NHL)

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CAROLINA -205 New Jersey +168 at TORONTO -156 Ottawa +130 at VEGAS -192 Minnesota +158

