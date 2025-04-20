Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

April 20, 2025, 12:56 AM

NBA

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at OKLAHOMA CITY 13 (229½) Memphis
at BOSTON 13½ (205½) Orlando
at CLEVELAND 12½ (215½) Miami
at HOUSTON 1 (213) Golden State

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BOSTON -270 Chicago White Sox +220
Seattle -122 at TORONTO +104
at DETROIT -200 Kansas City +168
N.Y Yankees -144 at TAMPA BAY +122

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PHILADELPHIA -275 Miami +225
at N.Y METS -138 St. Louis +118
Arizona -122 at CHICAGO CUBS +104
Washington OFF at COLORADO OFF
Washington -118 at COLORADO +100

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Cleveland -116 at PITTSBURGH -102
at BALTIMORE -162 Cincinnati +136
at ATLANTA -126 Minnesota +108
Athletics -116 at MILWAUKEE -102
LA Dodgers -146 at TEXAS +124
San Francisco OFF at LA ANGELS OFF
at HOUSTON -126 San Diego +108

National Hockey League (NHL)

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CAROLINA -205 New Jersey +168
at TORONTO -156 Ottawa +130
at VEGAS -192 Minnesota +158

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

