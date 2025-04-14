MLB Monday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Boston -116 at TAMPA BAY -102 at N.Y YANKEES -136 Kansas City…

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Boston -116 at TAMPA BAY -102 at N.Y YANKEES -136 Kansas City +116

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PITTSBURGH -220 Washington +184 San Francisco -116 at PHILADELPHIA -102 at SAN DIEGO -168 Chicago Cubs +142 at LA DODGERS -350 Colorado +280

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Atlanta -110 at TORONTO -106 Detroit -158 at MILWAUKEE +134 N.Y Mets -116 at MINNESOTA -102 Houston -118 at ST. LOUIS +100

National Hockey League (NHL)

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Dallas -132 at DETROIT +110 at FLORIDA -164 N.Y Rangers +136 at MONTREAL -275 Chicago +220 Utah -137 at NASHVILLE +114 at VANCOUVER -315 San Jose +250 at EDMONTON -114 Los Angeles -105

