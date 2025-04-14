Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

April 14, 2025, 12:56 AM

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Boston -116 at TAMPA BAY -102
at N.Y YANKEES -136 Kansas City +116

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PITTSBURGH -220 Washington +184
San Francisco -116 at PHILADELPHIA -102
at SAN DIEGO -168 Chicago Cubs +142
at LA DODGERS -350 Colorado +280

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Atlanta -110 at TORONTO -106
Detroit -158 at MILWAUKEE +134
N.Y Mets -116 at MINNESOTA -102
Houston -118 at ST. LOUIS +100

National Hockey League (NHL)

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Dallas -132 at DETROIT +110
at FLORIDA -164 N.Y Rangers +136
at MONTREAL -275 Chicago +220
Utah -137 at NASHVILLE +114
at VANCOUVER -315 San Jose +250
at EDMONTON -114 Los Angeles -105

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

