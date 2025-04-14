MLB Monday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Boston -116 at TAMPA BAY -102 at N.Y YANKEES -136 Kansas City…
MLB
Monday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Boston
|-116
|at TAMPA BAY
|-102
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-136
|Kansas City
|+116
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PITTSBURGH
|-220
|Washington
|+184
|San Francisco
|-116
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-102
|at SAN DIEGO
|-168
|Chicago Cubs
|+142
|at LA DODGERS
|-350
|Colorado
|+280
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Atlanta
|-110
|at TORONTO
|-106
|Detroit
|-158
|at MILWAUKEE
|+134
|N.Y Mets
|-116
|at MINNESOTA
|-102
|Houston
|-118
|at ST. LOUIS
|+100
National Hockey League (NHL)
Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Dallas
|-132
|at DETROIT
|+110
|at FLORIDA
|-164
|N.Y Rangers
|+136
|at MONTREAL
|-275
|Chicago
|+220
|Utah
|-137
|at NASHVILLE
|+114
|at VANCOUVER
|-315
|San Jose
|+250
|at EDMONTON
|-114
|Los Angeles
|-105
For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook
