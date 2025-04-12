MLB Saturday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Detroit -118 at MINNESOTA +100 Toronto -118 at BALTIMORE +100 Boston -154…

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Detroit -118 at MINNESOTA +100 Toronto -118 at BALTIMORE +100 Boston -154 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +130 at CLEVELAND -130 Kansas City +110 at HOUSTON -142 LA Angels +120 at SEATTLE -142 Texas +120

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Philadelphia -116 at ST. LOUIS -102 at MIAMI -142 Washington +120 Pittsburgh -120 at CINCINNATI +102 at ARIZONA -184 Milwaukee +154 at SAN DIEGO -174 Colorado +146 at LA DODGERS -178 Chicago Cubs +150

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y YANKEES -134 San Francisco +116 N.Y Mets -126 at ATHLETICS +108 at TAMPA BAY -142 Atlanta +120

National Hockey League (NHL)

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Washington -134 at COLUMBUS +112 at PHILADELPHIA -114 N.Y Islanders -105 at CAROLINA -196 N.Y Rangers +162 at LOS ANGELES -210 Colorado +172 at FLORIDA -215 Buffalo +176 at TORONTO -235 Montreal +190 Winnipeg -295 at CHICAGO +235 at DALLAS -182 Utah +150 at VEGAS -265 Nashville +215 St. Louis -140 at SEATTLE +116 at VANCOUVER -115 Minnesota -104

