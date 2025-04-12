Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

April 12, 2025, 12:13 AM

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Detroit -118 at MINNESOTA +100
Toronto -118 at BALTIMORE +100
Boston -154 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +130
at CLEVELAND -130 Kansas City +110
at HOUSTON -142 LA Angels +120
at SEATTLE -142 Texas +120

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Philadelphia -116 at ST. LOUIS -102
at MIAMI -142 Washington +120
Pittsburgh -120 at CINCINNATI +102
at ARIZONA -184 Milwaukee +154
at SAN DIEGO -174 Colorado +146
at LA DODGERS -178 Chicago Cubs +150

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at N.Y YANKEES -134 San Francisco +116
N.Y Mets -126 at ATHLETICS +108
at TAMPA BAY -142 Atlanta +120

National Hockey League (NHL)

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Washington -134 at COLUMBUS +112
at PHILADELPHIA -114 N.Y Islanders -105
at CAROLINA -196 N.Y Rangers +162
at LOS ANGELES -210 Colorado +172
at FLORIDA -215 Buffalo +176
at TORONTO -235 Montreal +190
Winnipeg -295 at CHICAGO +235
at DALLAS -182 Utah +150
at VEGAS -265 Nashville +215
St. Louis -140 at SEATTLE +116
at VANCOUVER -115 Minnesota -104

