MLB Saturday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Detroit -118 at MINNESOTA +100 Toronto -118 at BALTIMORE +100 Boston -154…
MLB
Saturday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Detroit
|-118
|at MINNESOTA
|+100
|Toronto
|-118
|at BALTIMORE
|+100
|Boston
|-154
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|+130
|at CLEVELAND
|-130
|Kansas City
|+110
|at HOUSTON
|-142
|LA Angels
|+120
|at SEATTLE
|-142
|Texas
|+120
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Philadelphia
|-116
|at ST. LOUIS
|-102
|at MIAMI
|-142
|Washington
|+120
|Pittsburgh
|-120
|at CINCINNATI
|+102
|at ARIZONA
|-184
|Milwaukee
|+154
|at SAN DIEGO
|-174
|Colorado
|+146
|at LA DODGERS
|-178
|Chicago Cubs
|+150
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-134
|San Francisco
|+116
|N.Y Mets
|-126
|at ATHLETICS
|+108
|at TAMPA BAY
|-142
|Atlanta
|+120
National Hockey League (NHL)
Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Washington
|-134
|at COLUMBUS
|+112
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-114
|N.Y Islanders
|-105
|at CAROLINA
|-196
|N.Y Rangers
|+162
|at LOS ANGELES
|-210
|Colorado
|+172
|at FLORIDA
|-215
|Buffalo
|+176
|at TORONTO
|-235
|Montreal
|+190
|Winnipeg
|-295
|at CHICAGO
|+235
|at DALLAS
|-182
|Utah
|+150
|at VEGAS
|-265
|Nashville
|+215
|St. Louis
|-140
|at SEATTLE
|+116
|at VANCOUVER
|-115
|Minnesota
|-104
