Live Radio
Home » Sports » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

April 7, 2025, 12:55 AM

NBA

Monday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at DETROIT (230½) Sacramento
at MIAMI 14 (213½) Philadelphia

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
Florida at HOUSTON

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
N.Y Yankees -156 at DETROIT +132
at BOSTON -134 Toronto +114
Minnesota -116 at KANSAS CITY -102
at SEATTLE -158 Houston +134

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
St. Louis -124 at PITTSBURGH +106
LA Dodgers -168 at WASHINGTON +142
at N.Y METS -250 Miami +205
at SAN FRANCISCO -142 Cincinnati +120

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CHICAGO CUBS -130 Texas +110
at ARIZONA -130 Baltimore +110
San Diego -138 at ATHLETICS +118

National Hockey League (NHL)

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Tampa Bay -140 at N.Y RANGERS +116
at WINNIPEG -172 St. Louis +142
Calgary -192 at SAN JOSE +158
Edmonton -152 at ANAHEIM +126
at LOS ANGELES -225 Seattle +184

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up