NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at DETROIT 6½ (230½) Sacramento at MIAMI 14 (213½) Philadelphia COLLEGE BASKETBALL Monday FAVORITE…
NBA
Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at DETROIT
|6½
|(230½)
|Sacramento
|at MIAMI
|14
|(213½)
|Philadelphia
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Florida
|1½
|at HOUSTON
MLB
Monday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|N.Y Yankees
|-156
|at DETROIT
|+132
|at BOSTON
|-134
|Toronto
|+114
|Minnesota
|-116
|at KANSAS CITY
|-102
|at SEATTLE
|-158
|Houston
|+134
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|St. Louis
|-124
|at PITTSBURGH
|+106
|LA Dodgers
|-168
|at WASHINGTON
|+142
|at N.Y METS
|-250
|Miami
|+205
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-142
|Cincinnati
|+120
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-130
|Texas
|+110
|at ARIZONA
|-130
|Baltimore
|+110
|San Diego
|-138
|at ATHLETICS
|+118
National Hockey League (NHL)
Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Tampa Bay
|-140
|at N.Y RANGERS
|+116
|at WINNIPEG
|-172
|St. Louis
|+142
|Calgary
|-192
|at SAN JOSE
|+158
|Edmonton
|-152
|at ANAHEIM
|+126
|at LOS ANGELES
|-225
|Seattle
|+184
