NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Sacramento 13 (231½) at WASHINGTON at INDIANA 14½ (225) Charlotte at CLEVELAND 11 (230½)…
NBA
Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Sacramento
|13
|(231½)
|at WASHINGTON
|at INDIANA
|14½
|(225)
|Charlotte
|at CLEVELAND
|11
|(230½)
|New York
|at BOSTON
|11
|(213)
|Miami
|at HOUSTON
|17½
|(226½)
|Utah
|at DALLAS
|4½
|(238½)
|Atlanta
|at DENVER
|14½
|(234½)
|San Antonio
|at OKLAHOMA CITY
|14½
|(231½)
|Detroit
|at LA CLIPPERS
|18
|(217)
|New Orleans
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at BOISE STATE
|6½
|Butler
|Nebraska
|7½
|at GEORGETOWN
MLB
Wednesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Minnesota
|-188
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|+158
|at SEATTLE
|-178
|Detroit
|+150
|Boston
|-112
|at BALTIMORE
|-104
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|N.Y Mets
|-205
|at MIAMI
|+172
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-320
|Colorado
|+260
|at LA DODGERS
|-220
|Atlanta
|+184
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CINCINNATI
|-132
|Texas
|+112
|Pittsburgh
|-120
|at TAMPA BAY
|+102
|Kansas City
|-112
|at MILWAUKEE
|-104
|at ST. LOUIS
|-142
|LA Angels
|+120
|Washington
|-122
|at TORONTO
|+104
|Chicago Cubs
|-116
|at ATHLETICS
|-102
|at SAN DIEGO
|-180
|Cleveland
|+152
|San Francisco
|-134
|at HOUSTON
|+114
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-126
|Arizona
|+108
National Hockey League (NHL)
Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at N.Y RANGERS
|-162
|Minnesota
|+134
|at CAROLINA
|-166
|Washington
|+138
|at TORONTO
|-120
|Florida
|+100
|Colorado
|-360
|at CHICAGO
|+280
|at VANCOUVER
|-152
|Seattle
|+126
