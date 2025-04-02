Live Radio
Home » Sports » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

April 2, 2025, 12:55 AM

NBA

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Sacramento 13 (231½) at WASHINGTON
at INDIANA 14½ (225) Charlotte
at CLEVELAND 11 (230½) New York
at BOSTON 11 (213) Miami
at HOUSTON 17½ (226½) Utah
at DALLAS (238½) Atlanta
at DENVER 14½ (234½) San Antonio
at OKLAHOMA CITY 14½ (231½) Detroit
at LA CLIPPERS 18 (217) New Orleans

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at BOISE STATE Butler
Nebraska at GEORGETOWN

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Minnesota -188 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +158
at SEATTLE -178 Detroit +150
Boston -112 at BALTIMORE -104

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
N.Y Mets -205 at MIAMI +172
at PHILADELPHIA -320 Colorado +260
at LA DODGERS -220 Atlanta +184

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CINCINNATI -132 Texas +112
Pittsburgh -120 at TAMPA BAY +102
Kansas City -112 at MILWAUKEE -104
at ST. LOUIS -142 LA Angels +120
Washington -122 at TORONTO +104
Chicago Cubs -116 at ATHLETICS -102
at SAN DIEGO -180 Cleveland +152
San Francisco -134 at HOUSTON +114
at N.Y YANKEES -126 Arizona +108

National Hockey League (NHL)

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at N.Y RANGERS -162 Minnesota +134
at CAROLINA -166 Washington +138
at TORONTO -120 Florida +100
Colorado -360 at CHICAGO +280
at VANCOUVER -152 Seattle +126

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up