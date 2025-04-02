NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Sacramento 13 (231½) at WASHINGTON at INDIANA 14½ (225) Charlotte at CLEVELAND 11 (230½)…

NBA

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Sacramento 13 (231½) at WASHINGTON at INDIANA 14½ (225) Charlotte at CLEVELAND 11 (230½) New York at BOSTON 11 (213) Miami at HOUSTON 17½ (226½) Utah at DALLAS 4½ (238½) Atlanta at DENVER 14½ (234½) San Antonio at OKLAHOMA CITY 14½ (231½) Detroit at LA CLIPPERS 18 (217) New Orleans

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at BOISE STATE 6½ Butler Nebraska 7½ at GEORGETOWN

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Minnesota -188 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +158 at SEATTLE -178 Detroit +150 Boston -112 at BALTIMORE -104

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE N.Y Mets -205 at MIAMI +172 at PHILADELPHIA -320 Colorado +260 at LA DODGERS -220 Atlanta +184

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CINCINNATI -132 Texas +112 Pittsburgh -120 at TAMPA BAY +102 Kansas City -112 at MILWAUKEE -104 at ST. LOUIS -142 LA Angels +120 Washington -122 at TORONTO +104 Chicago Cubs -116 at ATHLETICS -102 at SAN DIEGO -180 Cleveland +152 San Francisco -134 at HOUSTON +114 at N.Y YANKEES -126 Arizona +108

National Hockey League (NHL)

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y RANGERS -162 Minnesota +134 at CAROLINA -166 Washington +138 at TORONTO -120 Florida +100 Colorado -360 at CHICAGO +280 at VANCOUVER -152 Seattle +126

