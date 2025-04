NBA Tuesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at NEW YORK 14½ (222½) Philadelphia at MILWAUKEE 7 (225½) Phoenix at ATLANTA 5½…

NBA

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at NEW YORK 14½ (222½) Philadelphia at MILWAUKEE 7 (225½) Phoenix at ATLANTA 5½ (238½) Portland Golden State 4½ (237½) at MEMPHIS at CHICAGO 5½ (235½) Toronto Orlando 4 (219½) at SAN ANTONIO at DENVER 3 (231½) Minnesota

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at CINCINNATI 9½ DePaul at UCF 4½ Oregon State North Texas 1½ at UC IRVINE at VILLANOVA 3½ Colorado Loyola Chicago 2½ at CHATTANOOGA at USC 8½ Tulane

MLB

Tuesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Minnesota -180 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +152 at SEATTLE -172 Detroit +144

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE N.Y Mets -148 at MIAMI +126 at LA DODGERS -138 Atlanta +118

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Texas -142 at CINCINNATI +120 at TAMPA BAY -154 Pittsburgh +130 Arizona -116 at N.Y YANKEES -102 at TORONTO -152 Washington +128 Kansas City -120 at MILWAUKEE +102 at ST. LOUIS -134 LA Angels +116 San Francisco -116 at HOUSTON -102 at SAN DIEGO -168 Cleveland +142 Chicago Cubs -126 at ATHLETICS +108

National Hockey League (NHL)

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Florida -194 at MONTREAL +158 at OTTAWA -205 Buffalo +168 at COLUMBUS -164 Nashville +136 Washington -220 at BOSTON +180 Tampa Bay -172 at N.Y ISLANDERS +142 at ST. LOUIS -178 Detroit +146 at UTAH -182 Calgary +150 at VEGAS -160 Edmonton +132 at ANAHEIM -178 San Jose +146 at LOS ANGELES -120 Winnipeg +100

