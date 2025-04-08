Sporting Lisbon scout who discovered Ronaldo and Figo has died

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Aurélio Pereira, the Sporting Lisbon scout credited with discovering Cristiano Ronaldo and Luis Figo, died on…

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Aurélio Pereira, the Sporting Lisbon scout credited with discovering Cristiano Ronaldo and Luis Figo, died on Tuesday, the club said. He was 77.

Sporting did not reveal a cause of death for Pereira, who was also a former player and coach.

Ronaldo called Pereira “one of the greatest symbols” in the discovery and preparation of young talent in the world, saying “his legacy will live on forever.”

“I will never stop being grateful for everything he did for me and for so many other players,” Ronaldo said on X. “Thank you for everything … Rest in peace.”

Sporting said Pereira was credited with discovering 10 players who were in the Portugal squad that won the 2016 European Championship in France.

He coached the club’s youth squads for 20 years.

