All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 54 38 10 3 3 82 206 119 Huntsville 52 33 14 4 1 71 182 138 Roanoke 54 32 17 2 3 69 193 157 Birmingham 52 29 18 4 1 63 165 153 Fayetteville 54 28 19 5 2 63 155 175 Knoxville 54 25 23 4 2 56 149 180 Evansville 54 24 23 2 5 55 144 165 Quad City 54 24 26 2 2 52 158 179 Macon 54 20 29 5 0 45 135 170 Pensacola 54 15 28 5 6 41 132 183

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Huntsville at Macon, 7 p.m.

Pensacola at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.

Roanoke at Knoxville, 7:05 p.m.

Birmingham at Evansville, 8:05 p.m.

Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

