Spanish league appeals ruling that allows Barcelona to keep Olmo and Víctor

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish league has appealed the ruling by Spain’s sports authority that allowed Barcelona to retain playmaker Dani Olmo and forward Pau Víctor on its squad.

The sports authority ruled in favor of Barcelona last week after the league and the Spanish federation denied the club’s request to register the players because it missed the end-of-year deadline to comply with financial rules.

The club was able to add them after the sports authority intervened with a provisional ruling.

There is no timetable for when Monday’s appeal will be taken into consideration.

