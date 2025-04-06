Liverpool loses and Southampton’s relegation is sealed before a deadlocked Manchester derby

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Liverpool had a shock defeat on its march to the Premier League title — losing 3-2…

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Liverpool had a shock defeat on its march to the Premier League title — losing 3-2 at Fulham on Sunday.

At the other end of the standings, Southampton became the first team to be relegated from England’s top flight this season after a 3-1 loss to Tottenham.

Manchester United and Manchester City played out a dismal 0-0 draw at Old Trafford.

Liverpool’s loss meant it missed the chance to move 14 points clear of second-place Arsenal and a step closer to a record-equaling 20th English league title. A stunning first half from Fulham at Craven Cottage resulting in Arne Slot’s Liverpool lineup lose for only the second time in the league this season.

“A very poor first half in terms of the goals we conceded. It was so unnecessary and then you’re fighting a very tough battle,” Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk said. “We tried everything in the second half but when you ship three goals in the first half it’s very difficult.”

Arsenal’s 1-1 draw with Everton on Saturday had given Liverpool an unexpected boost in the race for the title, but despite going ahead through Alexis Mac Allister’s goal in the 14th minute, the visitors were 3-1 down at halftime.

Ryan Sessegnon, Alex Iwobi and Rodrigo Muniz all found the back of the net in a thrilling 14-minute spell. Luis Diaz got Liverpool’s second after the break.

Liverpool remains 11 points ahead of Arsenal and on course to win the title with seven games remaining.

Disappointing derby

Manchester was once considered the capital of English soccer. Not anymore.

A miserable Manchester derby ended goalless at Old Trafford in a game that lacked intensity and entertainment.

“It’s a Manchester derby and it should have more blood, thunder, and risk, and courage involved in playing the game and trying to win the game than that,” Sky Sports commentator and former United captain Gary Neville said.

In a game of few clear chances, City’s Omar Marmoush and United’s Joshua Zirkzee went closest to scoring.

“I understand that … we are doing the worst season in (United’s) history. Manchester City won everything in the past, (but) this season is struggling. We are not in the best moments to give the best spectacle to every fan,” United head coach Ruben Amorim said. “When we are not fighting for the big things, of course it’s different.”

A troubled campaign for both the red and blue halves of the city is drawing to a close and there’s now the very real prospect of no Manchester representation in the Champions League next season for the first time since 1995-96.

United’s only realistic hope of qualifying is by winning the Europa League, having advanced to the quarterfinals.

City, which won European club soccer’s biggest prize in 2023, is facing a struggle to secure its place.

The top four in the league qualify automatically and England is in prime position to be handed a bonus fifth place for next year’s competition.

City is currently fifth — one point ahead of Aston Villa in sixth. Newcastle is seventh — two points behind City with two games in hand. It would move up to fifth with a win against Leicester on Monday.

“I’m not concerned about next season right now, I’m just concerned about recovery,” City manager Pep Guardiola said, and the next games against “Crystal Palace, Everton, Aston Villa and FA Cup semifinals.”

Foden abuse

Guardiola said United fans who chanted abuse about Phil Foden’s mother during the derby should be ashamed.

Offensive chants were directed at the City forward, which Guardiola condemned.

“(It was) a lack of class, but it’s not Man United, it’s the people,” he said afterward. “It’s lack of integrity, class and they should be ashamed.”

United fans protest

United fans staged their latest protest against the club’s ownership with a pre-arranged sit-in after the match.

Dissatisfied supporters staged a march ahead of the game against Arsenal last month, with thousands joining in.

The latest protest appeared less impactful. One banner called for the removal of American owners the Glazer family.

Southampton relegated

With just 10 points from 31 games, last-place Southampton’s fate was sealed with defeat at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Its relegation is the fourth-earliest in the Premier League era, according to the league’s statistician Opta.

Derby’s drop on March 29 in 2008 is still the earliest relegation since the league began in 1992. Huddersfield and Fulham had earlier relegations than Southampton, which is now joint with Leicester in 2002.

According to Opta, Southampton is the first Premier League team to be relegated with seven or more games to play.

“We’re disappointed. It has to be a big school for everything – for us, for me, for the players, for the club – to see what we did wrong,” Southampton manager Ivan Juric said.

Two first-half goals from Brennan Johnson put Southampton on course for a 25th league defeat of the season. Mateus Fernandes pulled one back late on for the visitors before Mathys Tel struck a third for Spurs from the penalty spot in added time.

Chelsea remains fourth after a 0-0 draw at Brentford.

