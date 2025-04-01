South Africa white-ball coach Rob Walter resigns for personal reasons

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Rob Walter has resigned as head coach of the South Africa men’s white-ball cricket team. Cricket South…

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Rob Walter has resigned as head coach of the South Africa men’s white-ball cricket team.

Cricket South Africa announced Walter’s resignation on Tuesday and said it was due to personal reasons.

Walter, who was halfway through a four-year contract, “played an instrumental role in South Africa’s recent successes on the global stage,” Cricket South Africa said.

Walter led the Proteas to a runner-up finish in the T20 World Cup last summer and to semifinal appearances in the 50-over World Cup and recent Champions Trophy.

In his tenure, Walter oversaw the national team in 36 one-day internationals and 31 Twenty20 internationals, with series wins against the Netherlands, Australia, Ireland and Pakistan.

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.