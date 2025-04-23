Soto, Alonso, Marte lead Mets over Phillies in 10 innings

NEW YORK (AP) — Juan Soto threw out Nick Castellanos at the plate to prevent the go-ahead run in the…

NEW YORK (AP) — Juan Soto threw out Nick Castellanos at the plate to prevent the go-ahead run in the eighth inning, Starling Marte capped a two-run 10th with a walk-off single and the New York Mets beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-3 on Wednesday to complete a three-game sweep that extended their winning streak to seven.

New York went 7-0 on its second-longest unbeaten homestand behind a 10-0 run against the Phillies, Braves and Marlins in April 2015. The Mets are 12-1 at Citi Field and opened a five-game lead over their NL East rival Phillies.

With the game tied 2-2, Castellanos tried to score from second on Max Kepler’s two-out single to right. Soto made a one-hop throw to rookie catcher Hayden Senger that was slightly to the first-base side. Senger snagged the ball, lunged across the plate and tagged Castellanos, who slid feet first.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson tried to call for a video review, but plate umpire Mark Wenger appeared to decide Thomson waited past the 15-second limit.

Castellanos hit a go-ahead single in the 10th off Edwin Díaz, who left with a left hip cramp, and Max Kranick (2-0) escaped a one-out, bases-loaded jam by retiring Alec Bohm and Kepler.

Automatic runner Francisco Lindor advanced to third on Soto’s groundout off Jordan Romano (0-1) starting the bottom half and Pete Alonso doubled for his NL-best 26th RBI.

Brandon Nimmo was intentionally walked, Mark Vientos struck out and Marte singled into short center for his 12th walk-off RBI.

BRAVES 4, CARDINALS 1

ATLANTA (AP) — Eli White hit a tie-breaking three-run homer in the eighth inning and Atlanta beat St. Louis to win the three-game series.

JoJo Romero (1-3) gave up singles to Matt Olson and Ozzie Albies before White went deep to left field off Ryan Fernandez. White was making only his sixth start of the season, including his fourth in left field.

Daysbel Hernández (3-0) stranded two inherited base runners in the eighth when he struck out Jordan Walker. Hernández stayed in the game to pitch the ninth.

Miles Mikolas threw six scoreless innings to outpitch Bryce Elder in a matchup of right-handed starters who entered the game with ERAs over 7.00.

The Cardinals took a 1-0 lead in the first when Nolan Gorman walked, advanced to second on a wild pitch and scored on Nolan Arenado’s double to left field.

It was the only run allowed in six innings by Elder.

TIGERS 6, PADRES 0

DETROIT (AP) — Reese Olson allowed two hits in 7 1/3 scoreless innings as Detroit defeated San Diego to win the three-game series.

Justyn-Henry Malloy homered and doubled for the Tigers, who won two of three from the Padres to improve to 9-4 at home. Detroit has won six of its first eight series this season for the first time since 2015.

Olson gave up two singles — both to former Tiger Jose Iglesias — and walked one batter while striking out seven.

Kyle Hart (2-2) allowed two runs on five hits and a walk. He struck out six for San Diego, which has gone 3-5 after a 14-3 start.

Iglesias led off the third inning with a single to right, but Olson retired the next 16 hitters until Oscar Gonzalez walked with one out in the eighth. Iglesias followed with his second hit of the game, bringing Tommy Kahnle out of the bullpen.

The Tigers took a 1-0 lead on Gleyber Torres’ first-inning home run.

Malloy made it 2-0 with a fifth-inning homer, ending Hart’s day, then increased the margin to three runs with an RBI double in the seventh. Riley Greene’s broken-bat single scored Malloy with Detroit’s fourth run, and Dillon Dingler made it 6-0 with a two-run homer in the eighth.

Fernando Tatís Jr.’s on-base streak ended at 23 games.

REDS 5, MARLINS 2

MIAMI (AP) — Austin Wynns homered, doubled and singled, Brady Singer struck out eight in six strong innings and Cincinnati beat Miami.

Wynns hit a solo shot off Sandy Alcántara (2-2) in the third. The catcher has nine hits in his last 11 plate appearances, including two homers. He was a triple shy of the cycle after driving in a run with a double in the ninth.

Singer (4-0), making his fifth start for Cincinnati, gave up a two-run homer to Matt Mervis in the first but allowed little else. His eight strikeouts matched a season high, and he allowed only four hits and no walks before being relieved by Ian Gibaut in the seventh.

Spencer Steer hit a run-scoring single in the fifth that broke a 2-2 tie and gave the Reds the lead for good.

TJ Friedl hit a leadoff double and had a steal for the second straight game.

Emilio Pagán got three straight flyouts in the ninth to earn his fifth save.

Eric Wagaman doubled in the first inning for the Marlins to stretch his hitting streak to a career-best 11 games.

Alcántara allowed three runs on five hits in six innings. He struck out four and walked two.

Mervis’ home run was his team-leading seventh of the season.

YANKEES 5, GUARDIANS 1

CLEVELAND (AP) — Carlos Rodón pitched seven strong innings, Paul Goldschmidt drove in two runs and Aaron Judge raised his major league-leading average to .415 as New York beat Cleveland to avoid a series sweep.

Rodón (3-3) allowed just four hits, struck out five straight in one stretch and kept the Guardians off balance. Fernando Cruz and Luke Weaver pitched an inning each to complete the five-hitter.

Judge and Goldschmidt each drove in a run in the first inning off Luis Ortiz (2-3) as the Yankees took the finale of the three-game set. New York hasn’t been swept in a series of at least three games in Cleveland since 1970.

The Guardians saw their winning streak stopped at five and fell to 7-2 at home.

Judge, who went 4 for 4 on Tuesday, tripled off the wall in deep center field in the first inning to score Ben Rice from first. The Yankees added another run on Goldschmidt’s RBI double.

Judge has reached base in 21 straight games. The superstar entered the game leading the majors in batting average, hits and on-base percentage.

Rice and Goldschmidt drove in runs in the second inning off Ortiz, who needed 76 pitches to get through the first three innings.

Guardians rookie Will Wilson collected his first major league hit in the ninth.

