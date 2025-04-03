Slot says Tarkowski tackle a ‘clear’ red card as refs body acknowledges mistake in Liverpool-Everton

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool manager Arne Slot was happy to see England’s referees’ body acknowledge it was wrong to…

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool manager Arne Slot was happy to see England’s referees’ body acknowledge it was wrong to not award Everton defender James Tarkowski a red card for a dangerous tackle on Alexis Mac Allister in the Merseyside derby.

Tarkowski was shown a yellow card for the foul that came early in Wednesday’s game at Anfield and was later described by the Premier League as reckless. The on-field sanction was upheld by the video assistant referee after a review.

The center back made contact with the ball but caught Mac Allister high on the back of the calf with his follow-through.

British media have reported that the PGMOL, the referees’ governing body, acknowledges Tarkowski’s yellow card should have been upgraded to red as the follow-through met the threshold for serious foul play.

“It’s good that they acknowledged the mistake,” Slot said on Thursday in a news conference, “but I think that it was so clear. So many pundits who are not Liverpool fans, all of them are clear about it as well.”

After treatment, Mac Allister was able to play on and Liverpool won 1-0 to reclaim a 12-point lead in the league with eight games left.

