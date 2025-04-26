Sleeper Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $100 Deposit Match for NBA, MLB Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Daily fantasy players can sign up with Sleeper promo code WTOP in time for Saturday night’s playoff games. Start with a 100% deposit match and make picks on the NBA, NHL, MLB or any other sport. Click here and start locking in these bonuses.







New users can sign up and qualify for a 100% first deposit match. Each new player will be eligible for up to $100 in total bonuses. From there, start making picks and building entries on Saturday night’s games.

Sleeper Fantasy is rolling out the red carpet for new players. Grab this $100 bonus and get a feel for the app. We expect to see a lot of interest in Clippers-Nuggets and Warriors-Rockets.

Click here to access Sleeper promo code WTOP and start with a $100 deposit bonus.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Secure $100 Deposit Bonus

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New User Offer 100% Deposit Match Up to $100 In-App Promos Picks on Sale, Entry Boosts, Multiplier Boosts, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On April 26, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This $100 deposit bonus is available to all first-time players on Sleeper Fantasy. Think of this as a head start. Remember, this promo will provide players with a 100% match on any first deposit up to $100.

Although the NBA is a popular option in daily fantasy sports, don’t forget about the NHL and MLB. Here is a look at the four NHL playoff games:

Florida Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Minnesota Wild vs. Vegas Golden Knights

Ottawa Senators vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

Colorado Avalanche vs. Dallas Stars

As for baseball fans, there are dozens of matchups to choose from on Saturday and Sunday. There should be something for everyone on Sleeper Fantasy

How to Unlock Sleeper Promo Code WTOP

Creating a new account on Sleeper Fantasy won’t take long. Here is full breakdown of the registration process:

Click here to start signing up. This will redirect players to a sign-up landing page.

to start signing up. This will redirect players to a sign-up landing page. Apply promo code WTOP to qualify for this offer.

Answer the required prompts with basic identifying information to set up a new account.

Start with a cash deposit using instant bank transfer, credit/debit card, PayPal, Apple Pay or any other preferred payment method.

Receive a 100% deposit match for up to $100 in bonuses. Start making picks on the NBA, NHL, MLB and more.

Saturday Night NBA Playoff Preview

The two most intriguing NBA games on Saturday are coming late. The Denver Nuggets are in danger of falling behind 3-1 to the Los Angeles Clippers. Kawhi Leonard’s re-emergence as a superstar is one of the best storylines of the playoffs so far.

Meanwhile, the battle-tested Golden State Warriors are in a rock fight with the youthful Houston Rockets. Jimmy Butler had to leave Game 2 early with an injury and Golden State didn’t look the same. With that said, Stephen Curry is always dangerous in these situations. New daily fantasy players on Sleeper Fantasy will have the chance to make picks on all the biggest NBA stars in the playoffs.