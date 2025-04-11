Simons grabs impressive double as Leipzig sends Wolfsburg to fourth straight loss

WOLFSBURG, Germany (AP) — Xavi Simons scored twice as Leipzig weathered a late comeback to beat Wolfsburg 3-2 in the…

WOLFSBURG, Germany (AP) — Xavi Simons scored twice as Leipzig weathered a late comeback to beat Wolfsburg 3-2 in the Bundesliga on Friday and win away from home for the first time this year.

All three goals came from outside the box in a display that put Leipzig’s recent bad away run to bed and lifted it into fourth place, equal on points with the team above it, Eintracht Frankfurt.

Leipzig’s last away win was on Dec. 7, a run of seven winless matches.

Loïs Openda got the scoring started after 11 minutes. Wolfsburg lost possession in front of its own penalty box and Openda rifled a low shot inside the far post.

A defensive mishap led to a similar second 15 minutes later. Leipzig took possession when a defender slipped and Xavi Simons made space for himself on the edge of the box and his low shot beat the goalkeeper in the exact same place.

The third in the second half was the pick of the bunch. Baku teed up Simons nicely and the Dutch international side-footed in a sublime curler from 25 meters out.

Kilian Fischer pulled a goal back for Wolfsburg — becoming the 16th different player to score for the club this season, a club record — and Andreas Skov Olsen brought the home side right back into the game with 16 minutes left.

But it could not find an equalizer and it remains in 12th place, having lost four games in a row.

