Simone Biles, Mondo Duplantis and Real Madrid win Laureus sports awards

MADRID (AP) — Simone Biles and Mondo Duplantis were named sportswoman and sportsman of the year at the Laureus world sports awards on Monday.

The American gymnast won three gold medals and a silver at the Paris Olympics, while the Swedish pole vaulter won a second Olympic gold medal and raised his own world record two times.

Real Madrid, the Champions League and La Liga winner last season, was the world team of the year, while young Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal won the world breakthrough player award.

Rafael Nadal received the sporting icon award, and American surfer Kelly Slater got the lifetime achievement award.

Brazilian gymnast Rebeca Andrade won the world comeback of the year award after winning three medals in Paris — including gold in the floor exercise — after recovering from anterior cruciate ligament injuries.

The world action sportsperson award went to Tom Pidcock, the British mountain biker who overcame a puncture to become only the second man to win back-to-back Olympic titles in the cyclo-cross discipline.

Yuyan Jiang was the world sportsperson of the year with a disability.

