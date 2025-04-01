Sienna Betts scores 16 points leading West over East 104-82 at McDonald’s All-American game

NEW YORK (AP) — Sienna Betts scored 16 points as the UCLA commit led the West to a 104-82 win…

NEW YORK (AP) — Sienna Betts scored 16 points as the UCLA commit led the West to a 104-82 win over the East on Tuesday night in the McDonald’s All-American girls game at Barclays Center.

Betts, the younger sister of UCLA All-American Lauren Betts, finished with MVP honors, grabbing seven rebounds and handing out two assists. Breanna Stewart, whose WNBA’s New York Liberty also play at the Barclays Center, presented Betts with an award after the win. Other WNBA stars on hand included Rickea Jackson of the Los Angeles Sparks, DiJonai Carrington of Connecticut and Courtney Williams at courtside.

The West roster also featured guard Aaliyah Chavez, the top girls’ prospect in the nation according to 247Sports. Chavez is committed to Oklahoma.

The East squad featured a trio of Tennessee signees led by guard Mia Pauldo, forward Deniya Prawl and guard Jaida Civil. Pauldo had nine points, seven assists and three rebounds for the East. Stanford also had three commitments in the game with guard Hailee Swain and forward Lara Somfai of IMG Academy playing for the East and forward Alexandra Eschmeyer with Betts on the West roster.

Texas and South Carolina, both Final Four-bound, had its representatives. Forwards Ayla McDowell and Agot Makeer both are headed to join coach Dawn Staley with the Gamecocks, while guard Aaliyah Crump was the lone McDonald’s All-American heading to Texas.

