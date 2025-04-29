Shadman’s century gives Bangladesh narrow lead in 2nd test against Zimbabwe

CHATTOGRAM, Bangladesh (AP) — Opener Shadman Islam hit a century to give Bangladesh a narrow lead in the second and…

CHATTOGRAM, Bangladesh (AP) — Opener Shadman Islam hit a century to give Bangladesh a narrow lead in the second and final test against Zimbabwe on Tuesday.

Shadman made a career-best 120 to guide Bangladesh to 291-7 at stumps on Day 2, leading the visitors by 64 runs. But a late flurry of wickets prevented Bangladesh from taking complete control as Zimbabwe leg-spinner Vincent Masekesa claimed 3-44 on his debut.

Masekesa’s three-for included the wicket of Mominul Haque (33) and captain Najmul Hossain Shanto (23), who appeared set for a big knock. Veteran Mushfiqur Rahim was run out for 40 to give Zimbabwe further hope.

Shadman and Anamul Haque gave Bangladesh a good start, adding 118 runs for the team’s first century partnership in the opening stand since December 2022.

They kept the side unscathed throughout the morning session after Zimbabwe couldn’t add to its overnight score and was all out for 227 in the first innings.

Bangladesh bowler Taijul Islam got the better of Blessing Muzurabani with the first ball of the day, leaving Tafadzwa Tsiga stranded on 18. Taijul finished with 6-60 from 27.1 overs.

Anamul and Shadman were proactive right from the start with the latter slashing Richard Ngarava for a boundary past point in the third over to show his aggressive intent. Playing his first test in three years, Anamul got off the mark with two boundaries against Nagarava in the fifth over. But just after the lunch session, Muzurabani had Anamul leg-before for 39 after a gritty 80-ball-knock that was laced with four fours.

Shadman, who made just 12 and 4 in the two innings of the first test in Sylhet, drove pacer Richard Ngarava for a boundary past cover to raise his second test ton off 147 balls. His first century also came against Zimbabwe in Harare in 2021.

He also became the 16th Bangladeshi batter to reach 1,000 runs.

Shadman and Mominul added 76 runs for the second-wicket stand but then fell in two balls just before tea. Left-arm spinner Wellington Masakadza (1-77) broke the partnership by dismissing Mominul for 33 and Brian Bennett got rid of Shadman in the next over.

Shanto and Mushfiqur were solid as Bangladesh appeared set for a big total but Masekesa broke through with the wicket of Shanto to end the 65-run partnership.

Shanto’s dismissal triggered a collapse that saw Bangladesh lose four wickets for 20 runs.

Mehidy Hasan (16) and Taijul Islam (5) hung on for the last seven overs.

Zimbabwe leads the two-match series 1-0 following their three-wicket victory in Sylhet.

