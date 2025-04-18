Senators star Brady Tkachuk says he’ll be ready for playoff opener against Maple Leafs

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Brady Tkachuk says he’s ready to go. After missing the Senators’ last eight games because of…

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Brady Tkachuk says he’s ready to go.

After missing the Senators’ last eight games because of an upper-body injury, the Ottawa captain returned to the lineup Thursday night for the regular-season finale against Carolina but didn’t finish the game.

Tkachuk sat out the third period of the Senators’ 7-5 victory after taking a stick to the face. He said it was a precautionary move and he’d be good to go Sunday for the playoff opener at Toronto.

“Yeah, no issues,” Tkachuk said.

The Senators are making their first postseason appearance in eight years. They finished in the first wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Tkachuk hadn’t played since March 30 and wanted to get a game in to “get some touches.”

“I haven’t played in 2 1/2f weeks,” he said. “So just get the timing and I mean it’s not that much time at the end. But I just wanted to get some reps, power-play reps, and I think we accomplished that.”

Tkachuk said he felt good, but he and the team “wanted to be smart about it.”

Tkachuk led the team with 29 goals. He will be making his playoff debut.

“It was seven long years,” he said. “But you know, it feels good getting into it.”

